SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Oct. 30

Outlook: Now that Coach O is out, could Dan Mullen be the coach with the hottest seat in the SEC? After a blowout loss to rival Georgia, sending the Gators crashing down to .500, you could hear more people asking. If Florida loses to Georgia, Mullen will have gone 2-7 in his last nine games against Power Five opponents, and he’ll have left high expectations unfulfilled yet again. Florida could punch back at this kind of talk with a win over Georgia, but the Bulldogs are looking every bit as advertised on their march to Atlanta. Georgia’s schedule is smooth sailing from here to the SEC Championship Game. Georgia could even clinch the East division Saturday if the Bulldogs win and Kentucky also loses to Mississippi State.

Outlook: The Lane Train has churned up plenty of excitement in Oxford, but the Rebels face a tough challenge playing an Auburn team that’s got this game in the right place and at the right time. Auburn should have a strong home-field advantage if the fans do their part, and Auburn should have a well-prepared team coming off the bye if the coaches and players did their part. It should be an uphill climb for Ole Miss, but Matt Corral and Ole Miss have made miracles before. Auburn should be eyeing an opportunity at a winner-take-all Iron Bowl for the divisional championship at season’s end. It’ll probably take some unlikely losses for Auburn to get back in that position if the Tigers lose this game, so it’s a big one. If they win, Auburn could still get there with two losses with a loss to Texas A&M, if Ole Miss beats A&M. In short: The Tigers have a lot more wiggle room if they win, and have little to none if they lose.