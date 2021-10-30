SEC football capsules: Kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for every SEC game Oct. 30

MISSOURI AT VANDERBILT
Kickoff: 2 p.m., Vanderbilt Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Missouri 3-4 overall (0-3 SEC); Vanderbilt 2-6 (0-4)
Vegas line: Missouri -17
Outlook: Eli Drinkwitz picked up a big win last week as highly touted recruit Luther Burden from St. Louis picked Missouri over Georgia and Alabama, and now Missouri looks to follow the act with its first SEC win this season. Missouri is still building for the future under its young coach, but the Tigers have to make sure they take care of games like these, because losses to teams like Vanderbilt could derail the long-term build before there’s any building done. Vanderbilt gave South Carolina a scare and is trying to do the same thing against Missouri. The Las Vegas bettors, though, see this as an easy win for Missouri. The line opened at three scores and hasn’t shifted much since.
No. 1 GEORGIA VS. FLORIDA
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., TIAA Bank Field
TV: CBS
Records: Georgia 7-0 (5-0); Florida 4-3 (2-3)
Vegas line: Georgia -14
Outlook: Now that Coach O is out, could Dan Mullen be the coach with the hottest seat in the SEC? After a blowout loss to rival Georgia, sending the Gators crashing down to .500, you could hear more people asking. If Florida loses to Georgia, Mullen will have gone 2-7 in his last nine games against Power Five opponents, and he’ll have left high expectations unfulfilled yet again. Florida could punch back at this kind of talk with a win over Georgia, but the Bulldogs are looking every bit as advertised on their march to Atlanta. Georgia’s schedule is smooth sailing from here to the SEC Championship Game. Georgia could even clinch the East division Saturday if the Bulldogs win and Kentucky also loses to Mississippi State.
No. 10 OLE MISS AT No. 18 AUBURN
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium
TV: ESPN
Records: Ole Miss 6-1 (3-1); Auburn 5-2 (2-1)
Vegas line: Auburn -1
Outlook: The Lane Train has churned up plenty of excitement in Oxford, but the Rebels face a tough challenge playing an Auburn team that’s got this game in the right place and at the right time. Auburn should have a strong home-field advantage if the fans do their part, and Auburn should have a well-prepared team coming off the bye if the coaches and players did their part. It should be an uphill climb for Ole Miss, but Matt Corral and Ole Miss have made miracles before. Auburn should be eyeing an opportunity at a winner-take-all Iron Bowl for the divisional championship at season’s end. It’ll probably take some unlikely losses for Auburn to get back in that position if the Tigers lose this game, so it’s a big one. If they win, Auburn could still get there with two losses with a loss to Texas A&M, if Ole Miss beats A&M. In short: The Tigers have a lot more wiggle room if they win, and have little to none if they lose.
No. 12 KENTUCKY AT MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Davis Wade Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Records: Kentucky 6-1 (4-1); Mississippi State 4-3 (2-2)
Vegas line: Mississippi State -2
Outlook: There’s enough Vegas money saying that the Air Raid is something to be feared for the betting line to have moved off its opening favoring Mississippi State in this game, despite the records and rankings and everything else. The Wildcats haven’t proven themselves on the road just yet. Their only win on the road was a 16-10 squeaker at South Carolina, and they got blown out in their only other road game at Georgia. Kentucky is still trying to make a run to a New Year’s Six bowl and needs this win to get there. A Georgia win over Florida and a Kentucky loss to Mississippi State would go ahead and seal the division for Georgia on Saturday.
— Justin Lee