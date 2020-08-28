SEC guidelines allow bands to play but not march, travel

The Auburn University marching band will not be permitted to perform on the field at halftime of games or travel to away games this fall according to new COVID-19 guidelines released by the SEC, but the band could attend home games and play from the stands if the Auburn sees it fit.

The SEC updated its gameday operations protocol Friday and there is no ban included on bands playing in stadiums. The conference has kicked to schools the responsibility of determining best gameday policies on a school-by-school basis, and while Auburn has not publicly indicated whether the band plans to play at Auburn’s first home game Sept. 26 against Kentucky, the SEC is not forbidding it.

Auburn previously announced that Jordan-Hare Stadium would be reduced to approximately 20 percent of its usual capacity during the five games played at home this season as part of the SEC’s overhauled schedule, and that only current students will be allowed in the general seating area for the first game.

The conference also announced Friday that on-field presentations, performances and recognitions will be prohibited by the league during games and that all essential personnel on the sidelines with access to team benches must participate in the SEC’s COVID-19 protocol.

Auburn opened practice Aug. 17. The Tigers’ scheduled practices this week have been interrupted. Head coach Gus Malzahn is expected to offer an updated on the team’s COVID-19 testing Saturday.

