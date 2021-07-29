SEC officially extends membership invitations to Oklahoma, Texas

The Southeastern Conference’s plan to add two new schools took another step forward Thursday.

The presidents and chancellors of the SEC voted unanimously to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the conference effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year.

The vote comes after reports circulated last week about both Big 12 schools’ interest in joining the SEC in the coming years.

According to an SEC press release, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey communicated the invitations to the respective presidents of the two universities following today's videoconference meeting of the conference's current presidents and chancellors. The meeting was convened after the two universities submitted separate requests for membership invitations to the SEC on Tuesday.

"Today's unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC's longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas," Sankey said in the release. "I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our presidents and chancellors in considering and acting upon each school's membership interest."