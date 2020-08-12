SEC on alert after Big Ten, Pac 12 postpone

The SEC enters Wednesday with a commissioner confounded and with fans divided, but the conference is keeping the course in the hours after the Big Ten and Pac-12 called off sports for the fall.
Greg Sankey quickly sent out a statement Tuesday afternoon saying that he was interested in learning what went into those decisions, announced publicly earlier in the day, while also saying that he remained comfortable with the environment the SEC’s 14 member schools have built for their athletes.
With decisions that sent shock waves, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have both targeted a return to play in the spring, citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, while the ACC and Big 12 still hold plans for the fall like the SEC.
ESPN reported Monday that the uncertain effects of myocarditis, a heart disease linked to COVID-19, have fueled recent concerns among decision-makers in the Power Five conferences — just as the Big Ten and Pac-12 made sudden about faces.
Sankey was clear in his messaging Tuesday that the SEC is day-to-day. He commented on Twitter that when he says the SEC has a green light from its health advisors, it’s a green light to continue preparations.
Teams are presently going through workouts and meetings in isolation on campuses before the scheduled first day of practice Aug. 17. Whether it is safe to get together to play a game Sept. 26 would be decided closer to then.
“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today,” Sankey said in his statement. “I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes.
“We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day,” he concluded.
The NCAA has already canceled fall championship events for schools at the Division II and Division III level. Auburn’s closest college football neighbor, Tuskegee University, has had its fall football called off for more than a month.
What makes the SEC different is money.
Titans in college football, SEC schools can afford stringent virus testing and sophisticated sanitation materials not unlike those used by the NFL, MLB or NBA. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said publicly Monday that he feels safer playing a football season than not. Until this week, it was the vast majority of NCAA schools which seemingly can’t afford such sophisticated measures making up the list of those that have packed it in for the spring.
That Big Ten and Pac 12 changed that, though, dominoes which may well cause more to fall sooner than later.
Auburn is presently set to practice starting Aug. 17, also the scheduled first day of class for Auburn’s fall semester.
