SEC on alert after Big Ten, Pac 12 postpone

The SEC enters Wednesday with a commissioner confounded and with fans divided, but the conference is keeping the course in the hours after the Big Ten and Pac-12 called off sports for the fall.

Greg Sankey quickly sent out a statement Tuesday afternoon saying that he was interested in learning what went into those decisions, announced publicly earlier in the day, while also saying that he remained comfortable with the environment the SEC’s 14 member schools have built for their athletes.

With decisions that sent shock waves, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have both targeted a return to play in the spring, citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, while the ACC and Big 12 still hold plans for the fall like the SEC.

ESPN reported Monday that the uncertain effects of myocarditis, a heart disease linked to COVID-19, have fueled recent concerns among decision-makers in the Power Five conferences — just as the Big Ten and Pac-12 made sudden about faces.

Sankey was clear in his messaging Tuesday that the SEC is day-to-day. He commented on Twitter that when he says the SEC has a green light from its health advisors, it’s a green light to continue preparations.