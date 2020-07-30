SEC overhauls football season with 10-game schedule, later start

By playing a conference-only season, the SEC says it maximizes its flexibility for scheduling adjustments made in reaction to developments related to the pandemic, in reaction to updates in advice from medical professionals. In theory, while operating autonomously, the league is able to delay games if there are outbreaks on teams or move games if restrictions disallow them in certain places.

“The Presidents and Chancellors’ decision to implement a 10-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 football season is prudent and the Tigers are fully supportive,” Greene said. “While the format of the football schedule is confirmed, there are many other items related to football and other fall sports that warrant robust discussion, and the leaders in the Southeastern Conference are committed to working through these discussions in a thoughtful manner.”

The plan drops four non-conference games from Auburn’s schedule, including what would’ve been a marquee matchup with North Carolina originally scheduled for Sept. 12 in Atlanta. Auburn is also canceling home games against Southern Miss and UMass. Another game with Alcorn State was canceled earlier this month when Alcorn State’s conference, the SWAC, announced plans to suspend sports all fall and explore playing football in the spring.