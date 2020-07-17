SEC protects scholarships for athletes who choose not to play for COVID-19 concerns

The Southeastern Conference made clear Friday that if athletes including those at Auburn choose not to play sports during the fall semester over concerns related to COVID-19, their scholarships will still be honored.

The SEC’s news release sent out Friday also insists that those players will still remain in good standing with their teams.

The SEC says the action comes as a result of a unanimous vote from the SEC’s presidents and chancellors following unanimous recommendation of the conference’s athletics directors — with both Auburn president Jay Gogue and Auburn athletics director Allen Greene putting their support behind the decision.

“SEC universities are committed to full support of its student-athletes, whether or not a student-athlete decides to participate in sports during these uncertain times,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was quoted as saying. “SEC student-athletes have frequently expressed their desire to compete, but it is important for student-athletes and their families to know the financial support committed to them by their institutions will not be at risk because of health concerns presented by the current pandemic.”

Greene thanked the conference’s presidents and chancellors for approving the move in a statement posted to Twitter, while also saying the conference will revisit the resolution for a possible extention into the 2021 spring semester.

“Our unwavering commitment to the well-being of Auburn’s student-athletes will always serve as our north star,” Greene said.