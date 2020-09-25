SEC sets conference start dates for Auburn basketball

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Auburn men’s basketball team will start SEC play on Dec. 29 or 30 while the Auburn women’s basketball team will start conference play on Dec. 31, conference commissioner Greg Sankey announced Friday.

The teams can begin practice Oct. 14 ahead of the NCAA’s newly approved Nov. 25 start date for the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

The preseason has been adjusted over the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s SEC men’s basketball schedule will be made up of 20 play dates to accommodate an 18-game schedule, with two open dates for each team. The SEC still plans to compete in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January, with a game in the challenge filling one of those open dates for 10 SEC teams.

The SEC’s women’s basketball schedule still consists of 16 games to be played over 18 play dates.

Once teams begin practice Oct. 14, they’ll have a 42-day window to conduct 30 practices.

In non-conference play, Auburn men’s basketball is still scheduled to compete in the Orlando Invitational, which is working to build a bubble for play in Orlando much like the NBA’s, per a report from national college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.