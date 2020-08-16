SEC to release new football schedule 6 p.m. Monday

The Southeastern Conference has announced plans to unveil its new football schedule Monday, as the league presses on with its attempt to play this fall.

New 10-game schedules for each member team including Auburn will be revealed in their entirety during an announcement show set to air at 6 p.m. on SEC Network. The schedule’s opening week games will be revealed early at 2 p.m. on The Paul Finebaum Show.

The SEC’s new season is now scheduled to kick off Sept. 26.

The adjusted plan to play during the coronavirus crisis includes a conference-only schedule with no outside opponents, which for Auburn includes games with the eight teams the Tigers were originally scheduled to play this year plus new additions Tennessee and South Carolina.

The Auburn football team is set to start practicing Monday, which is also the first day of class on campus.

Elsewhere across the country, the Big Ten and Pac 12 conferences have postponed sports through the fall with plans to play football in the spring. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 are still clinging to new plans to play while trying to mitigate the spread of the virus.