SEC votes to allow immediate eligibility for SEC-to-SEC transfers

BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern Conference announced it will allow immediate eligibility for intraconference transfers following a vote today by the SEC's Presidents and Chancellors.

The change in policy, which takes effect immediately, will better align with NCAA legislation adopted in April 2021 that established a universal one-time transfer opportunity applicable to student-athletes across all sports.

As a result of the SEC's new policy, student-athletes who transfer directly within the Conference will no longer be required to serve an automatic year in residence at their new school before being eligible for competition.

"This is an important measure to further support student-athletes throughout the Southeastern Conference," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "While maintaining the expectation that coaches and others avoid improper recruiting, this change will ensure that student-athletes who enroll at an SEC member institution will enjoy the flexibility afforded to other student-athletes across the nation."

In order to gain immediate eligibility, a student-athlete will need to declare his or her intent to transfer by February 1 for Fall sports, May 1 for Winter sports and July 1 for Spring sports. NCAA rules include similar deadlines except the NCAA deadline for Fall sports is May 1.