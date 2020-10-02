 Skip to main content
Second Auburn soccer game delayed after Auburn players quarantined
AU Soccer

Second Auburn soccer game delayed after Auburn players quarantined

AU soccer

Aug 4, 2020; Auburn, AL, USA; Views during soccer practice at Auburn Soccer Complex. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics

 Shanna Lockwood

Auburn soccer’s Saturday game with LSU has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantine of athletes on Auburn’s team, the SEC announced on Friday morning.

It marks the second straight Auburn soccer game to be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Auburn announced that the school and LSU will explore an alternate date to play.

Auburn’s game at Texas A&M originally scheduled for last weekend was postponed after the virus flared up at Texas A&M.

“So gutted for our team,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa posted to Twitter later Friday morning. “This virus is brutal. Our players have been doing all the right things and still it got to us.

“We will get through this together and get ready for the next game!”

Auburn’s scheduled to next play Ole Miss on Oct. 11.

Auburn drew Mississippi State 1-1 in its first game of the virus-altered season on Sept. 18.

Texas A&M is actually back on track to play this weekend, after eight players are cleared to return to the team this week after a lab error was discovered, per the Bryan-College Station Eagle.

Auburn’s virus-altered fall schedule consists of just eight SEC games leading up to the SEC Tournament in November in Orange Beach.

