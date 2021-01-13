Second Auburn women’s basketball game postponed

A second Auburn women’s basketball game has been postponed as the team meets COVID-19 management requirements.

Auburn was set to play Kentucky at home on Thursday. A makeup date for the game has not yet been determined.

Auburn’s game originally set for last Sunday with Missouri has also been postponed. Both were postponed due to “a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Auburn women’s basketball program,” the university said.

Fans with tickets for either game can use them on their respective makeup dates, or they can exchange them for tickets to any other remaining women’s basketball game this season, the school said.

Auburn is 5-6 on the season and 0-3 in the SEC, having played all of its first three conference games without star forward Unique Thompson. Thompson traveled with the team to Ole Miss in the team’s last loss and seemed poised to make a return the court before the Missouri game was postponed.

Auburn’s next scheduled game is set for Sunday at Florida.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.