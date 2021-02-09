Second-half success leads Auburn men's basketball to victory over Vanderbilt

The Tigers quickly fell behind 8-0 to open the game but got rolling thanks in large part to Johnson, who scored nine straight points midway through the first quarter to propel Auburn to a 16-12 lead. Auburn’s surge back into contention came during a poor stretch of play by the Commodores, who went seven minutes and three seconds without a basket as the Tigers took their first lead.

Johnson scored 12 of Auburn’s first 19 points, but the junior’s play was one of very few positives in the first half for Auburn.

The Tigers shot a paltry 22 percent from the field in the game’s opening 20 minutes with even worse numbers among the starting five, as Cooper, Cambridge, Flanigan, JT Thor and Jaylin Williams combined for a 2-of-20 start to the contest. Auburn also had 10 turnovers in the game’s first 20 minutes, which was on par for the way the Commodores forced 21 turnovers against Georgia on Saturday.

“Obviously in the second half we shot the ball better from 3. We got better looks,” Pearl said. “We were 6-of-9, and they played a little zone, a couple possessions of zone, and we hurt them with some shots, we got in the bonus and we made free throws. That was a real positive.”