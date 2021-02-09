Second-half success leads Auburn men's basketball to victory over Vanderbilt

The Auburn Tigers found themselves looking for an answer offensively after a rough opening half against Vanderbilt on Tuesday.
Luckily for the Tigers, Jamal Johnson and company came through while a win was in sight.
Johnson paced the Tigers with 19 points and an excellent showing from 3-point range to guide Auburn to a 73-67 victory over the Commodores. The win featured a strong second-half showing for the Tigers after the road team put up a paltry 23 points in the first half.
“I feel like sometimes, you just start off slow,” Johnson said. “Teams start off slow, but once you get in the groove of things and everybody keeps clicking and clicking and you keep going and keep grinding, everything is going to work out.”
The victory ends a three-game losing streak for the Tigers.
Johnson was a constant for Auburn (11-10, 5-7 SEC) on Tuesday, but his play almost midway through the second half helped take control of the contest.
Auburn trailed by four with a little over 14 minutes to go in the game when Johnson fired off a fastbreak 3-pointer and drained the shot, cutting Vanderbilt’s lead down to one. Devan Cambridge followed 50 seconds later with a 3 of his own before Allen Flanigan connected on a free throw.
Flanigan came back with the game’s next basket two minutes later with a layup, which pushed the Tigers to a five-point lead with 10:08 to go.
Vanderbilt (5-10, 1-8 SEC) whittled Auburn’s lead back down to one over the next two minutes before the Tigers again mounted a strong stretch of scoring.
Javon Franklin made the most of his limited minutes by converting a traditional three-point play, then Cooper delivered a jumper followed shortly thereafter by a pair of free throws to create an eight-point contest with 6:22 left on the clock.
Cooper’s play was pivotal in the second half. After starting slow with only one point in the game’s first 20 minutes, he answered back with 18 second-half points to help ignite an inconsistent Auburn offense.
“Sharife, he's going to have the ball in his hands at the end of the game, so to be able to just control the ball, control the tempo, make free throws at the end of the game – a close game – that's just a plus,” Johnson said. “He just did a great job, and having him has just been a blessing, for real.”
The Commodores didn’t let the Tigers cruise after Cooper’s points and repeatedly cut the lead down to two possessions, but Vanderbilt’s efforts were not enough. The loss of leading scorer Scottie Pippen Jr., who fouled out with five minutes to go in the game, was detrimental on a night in which the Commodores had several opportunities that they could not convert.
Auburn struggled mightily on offense in the first half, but Vanderbilt’s own issues kept the Tigers in the game.
The Tigers quickly fell behind 8-0 to open the game but got rolling thanks in large part to Johnson, who scored nine straight points midway through the first quarter to propel Auburn to a 16-12 lead. Auburn’s surge back into contention came during a poor stretch of play by the Commodores, who went seven minutes and three seconds without a basket as the Tigers took their first lead.
Johnson scored 12 of Auburn’s first 19 points, but the junior’s play was one of very few positives in the first half for Auburn.
The Tigers shot a paltry 22 percent from the field in the game’s opening 20 minutes with even worse numbers among the starting five, as Cooper, Cambridge, Flanigan, JT Thor and Jaylin Williams combined for a 2-of-20 start to the contest. Auburn also had 10 turnovers in the game’s first 20 minutes, which was on par for the way the Commodores forced 21 turnovers against Georgia on Saturday.
“Obviously in the second half we shot the ball better from 3. We got better looks,” Pearl said. “We were 6-of-9, and they played a little zone, a couple possessions of zone, and we hurt them with some shots, we got in the bonus and we made free throws. That was a real positive.”
Auburn’s struggles were partly minimized due to Vanderbilt’s own issues, with the Commodores only shot 33 percent in the opening half. The Commodores had the last laugh in the first half courtesy Maxwell Evans’ 3-pointer with 40 seconds to go before the break, which left the Tigers down two as they headed to the locker room.
Auburn returns to the court Saturday at Kentucky for a game in which the Tigers will be seeking their first win in Rupp Arena since 1988. The Tigers will enter the game with some momentum, but Pearl noted they’ll have to step up their play in order to keep it going.
“It was a good win,” Pearl said. “While we made a little progress with our defense, offensively, way too many turnovers. We didn’t execute very well. Got to play a lot better if we’re going to win again.”