Secondary for Auburn, LSU key area to watch Saturday

Saturday’s matchup between Auburn and LSU features two defensive secondaries that seem to be on opposite trajectories.
On one side is the Auburn secondary, which has held its last two opponents to under 165 passing yards and reeled down three interceptions in those two games. On the other side is LSU’s, which is part of the fourth-worst passing defense in the country and is still searching for answers.
Auburn has turned up its play against the pass lately, which included limiting a pass-happy Ole Miss squad to 161 yards and one passing touchdown. That play has been a welcomed sight after having some serious issues against Arkansas, but it’s only meaningful if Auburn is able to keep it up.
“The first thing you’ve got to do is stop the run. I mean, you know, that's Auburn football. But we've done a good job in the pass … But I think our secondary, I think they're growing and they're getting experience each week,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “[LSU] looked good at running and they looked good at passing, so yeah, it will be a test. And you know, I think everybody is figuring this out. I mean every week, doesn't matter who you're playing. You got to bring your A-game. You’ve got to play good football.”
Auburn has had several secondary members stand out as of late, and the good news is reinforcements appear to be on the way. Jaylin Simpson, who started in the season opener but has been limited ever since due to injury, appears to be ready to reclaim his key role at cornerback, and Malzahn explained Marco Domio — who has yet to play this year due to injury — is making progress, too.
Simpson and Domio’s return Saturday would be valuable given Auburn is facing one of the SEC’s top receivers for the second straight week.
After holding Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore to five receptions for 16 yards and one touchdown, Auburn will look to do something similar to LSU’s Terrace Marshall. Malzahn spoke highly of Marshall, saying he shows good speed and is aggressive with attacking the football. When asked about locking Marshall down, Malzahn put the emphasis on his pass rushers, saying they have to affect LSU’s quarterback so the defensive backs don’t have to cover for quite as long.
Count Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary as someone who’s excited to go head-to-head with Marshall on Saturday.
“I feel like Terrace Marshall — going against him Saturday is going to be a great matchup because he's really a great player,” McCreary said. “From what I've seen last year, he's really improved, and I feel like that's going to be a great matchup this Saturday.”
On the other side of the ball, Malzahn is hopeful Auburn can exploit an LSU secondary that has given up 344 passing yards per game, which is only ahead of Georgia State, Wyoming and Memphis as the nation’s worst.
Malzahn said it’s obvious LSU has improved and are entering this week off what Malzahn said was probably LSU’s best game of the season, which still saw the LSU defense surrender 234 passing yards. The eighth-year Auburn head coach explained that LSU’s defense has been trying to build experience, something that seems to be happening as the unit tightens up.
“I think you've seen that defensive side get better each week. They do have a bunch of guys or new guys, so just trying to get that experience,” Malzahn said. “You can see the last couple of weeks they've improved. We'll see what their plan is, but they definitely have improved.”
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron explained on Wednesday that he saw a big improvement in his defense against South Carolina from the mere fact the Tigers only surrendered 24 points.
There was plenty that Orgeron said he liked after the LSU coaches made an effort to simplify the defense; now the key is to eliminate the mental mistakes that are still occuring.
“[There were] less mental errors — not to say that we didn't have any — but it was getting to where it was at least manageable. I thought we played the run better. We still have some fits, but we're sacking the quarterback, tackles for loss, pressure, we're plus-six in the turnover ratio,” Orgeron said. “All that stuff is a product of an attacking defense. Now we just have to quit the mental errors and get our guys in the right place without having to make too many decisions on the run.”
Auburn will likely look to remain balanced as Malzahn has preached throughout the season, and Seth Williams’ big showing last week could help in that regard. Williams, who had a season-high eight receptions for 150 yards and the go-ahead touchdown, should serve as a real threat for LSU going in, which Malzahn explained should open things up for Williams’ teammates on offense.
