Secondary for Auburn, LSU key area to watch Saturday

Saturday’s matchup between Auburn and LSU features two defensive secondaries that seem to be on opposite trajectories.

On one side is the Auburn secondary, which has held its last two opponents to under 165 passing yards and reeled down three interceptions in those two games. On the other side is LSU’s, which is part of the fourth-worst passing defense in the country and is still searching for answers.

Auburn has turned up its play against the pass lately, which included limiting a pass-happy Ole Miss squad to 161 yards and one passing touchdown. That play has been a welcomed sight after having some serious issues against Arkansas, but it’s only meaningful if Auburn is able to keep it up.

“The first thing you’ve got to do is stop the run. I mean, you know, that's Auburn football. But we've done a good job in the pass … But I think our secondary, I think they're growing and they're getting experience each week,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “[LSU] looked good at running and they looked good at passing, so yeah, it will be a test. And you know, I think everybody is figuring this out. I mean every week, doesn't matter who you're playing. You got to bring your A-game. You’ve got to play good football.”