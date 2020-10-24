 Skip to main content
Seth Williams scores the game-winning touchdown, Auburn beats Ole Miss
AU Football

Seth Williams scores the game-winning touchdown, Auburn beats Ole Miss

NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi

Oct 24, 2020; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Seth Williams (18) leaps over Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jon Haynes (5) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

 Justin Ford

Seth Williams did it again.

Williams caught the game-winning touchdown from Bo Nix, hauling in a 58-yard touchdown with less than two minutes to go, and the Auburn football team survived Ole Miss 35-28 Saturday on the road in Oxford, Miss.

Nix fired to Williams on the sideline in the nervous waning moments, before Auburn’s superstar receiver hauled in the pass about 20 yards downfield, spun, and juked past the OIe Miss safety to race to an epic score.

Auburn started its drive at its own 20 trailing by a point with just 2:25 left in the game.

Nix, roasted under a microscope all week after struggling in last week’s loss at South Carolina, was taken down for a sack on the series’ first play. But Nix responded by firing a completion to Eli Stove. Freshman sensation Tank Bigsby then converted a third-and-1 to get Auburn to the Auburn 31.

After an incompletion, Nix hit Schwartz to get Auburn to its own 42, and that’s when Nix and Williams connected for another huge touchdown connection.

Williams played like a superstar all game, catching eight passes for 134 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Jordyn Peters sealed the game with an interception on the other end and the Tigers moved to 3-2 on the season.

