Several Auburn transfer portal additions set to play key roles in Week 1

During the summer, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin repeatedly said the team’s transfer portal additions were brought in with the understanding they would have a chance to start.
Based on the depth chart Auburn released on Monday, Harsin’s statement was very much the case.
Of the team's 10 transfers, four — wide receiver Demetris Robertson, nose tackle Tony Fair, defensive tackle Marcus Harris and safety Bydarrius Knighten — were listed as starters on Monday. That number is expected to be five since nickelback, where Vanderbilt transfer Donovan Kaufman is expected to start, wasn’t listed.
Four other transfers were listed on the second string at their respective positions: quarterback TJ Finley, cornerback Ro Torrence, Star linebacker Joko Willis and Kaufman at safety behind Knighten.
The only two transfers not included on the two-deep were Northwestern defensive end Eku Leota and West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller.
Harsin spoke positively about Knighten on Monday before opening the conversation more generally about the transfers the Tigers added this offseason.
“That’s the one thing about some of these guys that transfer in. I think one difference is they’ve been through fall camp, they’ve been through the learning curve and so I think there’s a better understanding of what to expect,” Harsin said. “Sometimes as a freshman it’s not so much that you can’t learn it or it’s so different necessarily; it’s just something they haven’t been through before. You know, once guys have been through something, once they understand like, OK, this is how it is. These are the things that I have to do as a player to have myself ready each and every day.
“These older players know that, so it’s a matter of just: This is what it’s going to take for me to be sure that I’m prepared and ready. I thought our transfer players and older players have done a pretty good job of that.”
Harsin’s message regarding the transfers reflect what he said in the lead-up to his SEC Media Days appearance on July 22.
“The expectations for every one of those transfers is to come in here, compete and play,” Harsin said. “There's no guarantees. Alright, not any one of them like, 'You're going to be the guy. You have the spot already.' You have to come in, you have to compete, you're going to get your opportunities and the better that you do with those opportunities the more you're going to get.
“Their expectations are very clear: get yourself ready, come in here and compete, and we expect you to play somewhere on this football team.”
The four projected starters for the Tigers have considerable experience at the collegiate level.
Robertson comes to Auburn after playing at Cal and Georgia and making 99 catches for 1,280 yards and 10 touchdowns over the past five seasons. Fair recorded 56 tackles and 7 tackles for loss the last two years at UAB, Harris had 29 tackles — including 27 in 2020 — in two seasons at Kansas, and Knighten had 262 total tackles and 23 pass break-ups in four years at Southeast Missouri State.