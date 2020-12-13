Several candidates stand out as Auburn looks for Gus Malzahn’s replacement

In the immediate aftermath of Gus Malzahn’s firing as Tigers head coach, it’s not clear who Auburn athletic director Allen Greene will turn to as his replacement.
What is evident, however, is there are several viable candidates.
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal would likely garner consideration for the position given his success with the Ducks – he has a 24-9 record in four seasons and has captured a PAC-12 title and a Rose Bowl victory – along with his four-year stint as an assistant at Alabama.
Cristobal, however, might not be available. The Oregonian’s John Canzano reported last week Cristobal and Oregon are discussing a contract extension after talks were tabled earlier this year due to the pandemic.
Louisiana’s Billy Napier has become one of the top Group of Five head coaches and has been coveted by multiple Power Five programs – and for good reason.
Napier has rejuvenated a Ragin’ Cajuns program that was 15-22 in the three seasons before his arrival and gone 27-11 in three seasons, which includes a 9-1 start to 2020 featuring an impressive 31-14 victory over then-No. 23 Iowa State this September. He spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach at Clemson and Alabama and was a part of two national championships with the Crimson Tide.
Napier was a candidate for the South Carolina job before announcing on Dec. 5 he was remaining at Louisiana.
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze’s on-the-field record is hard to ignore dating back to his time at Ole Miss, but his off-the-field issues could severely damage his candidacy.
The Rebels were hit with multiple sanctions from the NCAA due to recruiting violations under Freeze’s watch, and while Ole Miss was 39-25 under Freeze his tenure came to an abrupt end on July 20, 2017, when he resigned after it was discovered he had made calls to a female escort service with his university cell phone.
Freeze, who beat Alabama twice in five seasons at Ole Miss, resurfaced at Liberty in 2019. The Flames are 17-6 in his near-two seasons as head coach, which includes a 9-1 record in 2020 thanks in part to the play of former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis.
Freeze signed a contract extension with Liberty on Nov. 11 through the 2026 season.
Several usual suspects when it comes to college football’s coaching carousel could also come into the mix at Auburn.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has received high praise for building the Cyclones program up in his five seasons, and while he has no ties to the Southeast and may be looking at the NFL instead he could be a name to watch. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is annually viewed as one of the nation’s top assistants and has been patiently awaiting the right opportunity to become a head coach. Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck – who topped Malzahn and the Tigers in the 2020 Outback Bowl – is also considered one of the sports’ rising stars who could move to a bigger job in the near future.
Auburn could very well be the landing spot of a sitting Power 5 coach such as Penn State’s James Franklin, who is 58-28 at Penn State with three 11-win seasons but is in the midst of a disappointing 2-5 campaign.
Greene did not offer any sort of timetable Sunday as far as hiring Malzahn’s replacement. Given the early signing period starts Wednesday, a move could happen sooner rather than later.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!