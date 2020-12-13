Several candidates stand out as Auburn looks for Gus Malzahn’s replacement

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze’s on-the-field record is hard to ignore dating back to his time at Ole Miss, but his off-the-field issues could severely damage his candidacy.

The Rebels were hit with multiple sanctions from the NCAA due to recruiting violations under Freeze’s watch, and while Ole Miss was 39-25 under Freeze his tenure came to an abrupt end on July 20, 2017, when he resigned after it was discovered he had made calls to a female escort service with his university cell phone.

Freeze, who beat Alabama twice in five seasons at Ole Miss, resurfaced at Liberty in 2019. The Flames are 17-6 in his near-two seasons as head coach, which includes a 9-1 record in 2020 thanks in part to the play of former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis.

Freeze signed a contract extension with Liberty on Nov. 11 through the 2026 season.

Several usual suspects when it comes to college football’s coaching carousel could also come into the mix at Auburn.