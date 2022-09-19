Sharife Cooper reunited with Isaac Okoro, joins Cavaliers on training camp deal

Teammates throughout their teenage years, former Auburn standouts Sharife Cooper and Isaac Okoro are again teammates.

On Monday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Cooper was joining the Cleveland Cavaliers on a training camp deal, which Cooper confirmed in a tweet of his own.

Both natives of Powder Springs, Ga., Cooper and Okoro both played one-and-done seasons at Auburn, in 2019-20 and '20-21 respectively. In the three seasons they played together at McEachern High School, the program went 87-4 with a state title in the 2018-19 season. They also played there with current Auburn center Stretch Akingbola.

Cooper and Okoro were also longtime AAU travel ball teammates together.

While the two didn't get to play together in Auburn once Okoro's draft stock rocketed, they both had successful seasons as Tigers.

Okoro was named to the SEC's All-Conference, All-Defensive and All-Freshmen teams, averaging 12.8 points per game in a season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. He was selected No. 5 overall by the Cavaliers in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Cooper's season saw him named an SEC All-Freshman, and he averaged a team-high 20.2 points per game before being selected No. 48 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Draft. Cooper was on a two-way contract with the Hawks during the 2021-22 season and was waived by the franchise in July after averaging 4.4 points per game for Atlanta in Summer League.

In his two seasons in Cleveland, Okoro has averaged 9.2 points per game, and was named to the NBA's All-Rookie second team in his inaugural season.