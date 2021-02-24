Sharife Cooper’s injury yet another ‘hit in the gut’ for Auburn this season

Cooper’s absence was a huge one against a talented Florida team, and the Gators quickly took advantage. Florida jumped out to a 24-point lead in the first half, and while Auburn did outpace Florida in the second half the Tigers never came close to making things interesting.

For Pearl, the performance against the Gators sans Cooper was an understandable one given the circumstances.

“Obviously we struggled tonight, and Sunday we lost Sharife. He got hurt in practice and turned his ankle pretty good. You know, we'll see how the week progresses. Obviously, we never rush guys back. He's working to try and get back but just don't know,” Pearl said. “So when you're down two point guards and you're playing in the SEC – playing a Florida team that presses and turns people over – we turned it over 14 times in the first half and gave up 44 points.”

The Tigers had a quick turnaround from Cooper’s injury Sunday to Tuesday’s game, and more than anything Pearl said the challenge of replacing him brought the feeling of here we go again.