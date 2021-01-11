Sharife unleashed: Auburn's Sharife Cooper named SEC Freshman of the Week

Cooper explained after Saturday’s game that he had put in plenty of work over the last few weeks and months even though he wasn’t playing for the Tigers yet.

“I wasn't playing, I couldn't practice, but I was deep into the playbook. I actually wasn't even able to learn plays, so I was kind of pushed back. I did the best I could trying to watch film,” Cooper said. “I couldn't go to practice so I had to continue to watch film and try to understand the plays without being there. I had, I think, two weeks to get back in the feel of things. It was definitely hard learning it and getting back to basics.”

Alabama coach Nate Oats admitted after the game that Cooper playing was not something the Crimson Tide expected.

Oats said the Crimson Tide had zero days to prepare for Cooper’s emergence, adding the freshman changes the entire way the Tigers play. That much was obvious Saturday, as Cooper got into a rhythm and helped Auburn erase a double-digit Alabama lead in the first half before the two teams battled back and forth down the stretch.