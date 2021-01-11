Sharife unleashed: Auburn's Sharife Cooper named SEC Freshman of the Week

It’s safe to say Auburn freshman point guard Sharife Cooper left an impression in his collegiate debut against Alabama on Saturday. Two days later, the SEC recognized him for his performance.
The SEC named Cooper its SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday after the true freshman had 26 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals in the Tigers’ 94-90 loss to Alabama. The performance marked Cooper’s first as a Tiger after missing the team’s first 11 games and 72 days of practice while the NCAA determined his eligibility.
Cooper came to Auburn with high expectations as a five-star recruit, and in just one game he showed why his promise was considered incredibly high.
Cooper’s 26 points tied fellow freshman Justin Powell and Eddie Johnson for the most points in a home debut by a freshman in Auburn history. Cooper’s totals in points, assists and steals matched season-high totals by any Auburn player this season; he scored or assisted on 16 of Auburn’s 29 made field goals, good for 55 percent.
The freshman also scored 20 of the Tigers’ 54 points in the second half, becoming the first Auburn player to score at least 20 points in a half since J’Von McCormick at Mississippi State on Jan. 4, 2020.
Cooper became the second Auburn player to receive recognition from the conference after Powell was named Freshman of the Week in December. Both players are the only freshmen in the country and one of just eight players overall to score 26 points and have nine assists in a game this season.
Cooper explained after Saturday’s game that he had put in plenty of work over the last few weeks and months even though he wasn’t playing for the Tigers yet.
“I wasn't playing, I couldn't practice, but I was deep into the playbook. I actually wasn't even able to learn plays, so I was kind of pushed back. I did the best I could trying to watch film,” Cooper said. “I couldn't go to practice so I had to continue to watch film and try to understand the plays without being there. I had, I think, two weeks to get back in the feel of things. It was definitely hard learning it and getting back to basics.”
Alabama coach Nate Oats admitted after the game that Cooper playing was not something the Crimson Tide expected.
Oats said the Crimson Tide had zero days to prepare for Cooper’s emergence, adding the freshman changes the entire way the Tigers play. That much was obvious Saturday, as Cooper got into a rhythm and helped Auburn erase a double-digit Alabama lead in the first half before the two teams battled back and forth down the stretch.
”He makes them a completely different team,” Oats said, according to The Tuscaloosa News’ Cecil Hurt. “We didn’t have anybody who really did a great job of guarding him, to be honest. We didn’t even find out for sure that he was playing until early this morning, although we had heard rumblings last night. But we had no film and no practice, and they played completely differently with him in the lineup.
After dazzling in Auburn Arena to officially begin his career, Cooper gets his second chance to hit the court with Auburn on Wednesday night on the road against Georgia. The Tigers are looking to end a four-game losing streak in SEC play when they face a Bulldogs squad that is riding a three-game skid in conference action.