‘She threw down the gauntlet’: Auburn’s Suni Lee enters bars finals going for another gold

Suni Lee has one rival: It’s gravity.
Going into the bars event final Sunday at the Olympics, Lee has downplayed the storyline of a head-to-head showdown with Belgium’s Nina Derwael, her top competition for the individual bars gold.
Lee still has two more opportunities to earn medals. The Auburn gymnastics signee competes in the bars final Sunday and in the beam final Monday, in what’ll be the afternoon in Tokyo but the morning stateside in Central Time.
Lee enters Sunday’s bars final now scheduled for 5:24 a.m. Central Time. The event will be streamed live online on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports app, then be replayed on television on tape delay in primetime on NBC. She’s also set to compete in the beam final Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Lee won all-around gold Thursday with the performance of a lifetime, but bars is her event. She has surely eyed bars gold at the Olympics all summer.
She’ll have to be re-focused after her whirlwind week in order to thrown down with Derwael.
The two have traded top scores all week. In qualifying, Derwael scored a 15.366 on bars besting Lee’s 15.200. In the all-around final, Lee hit a 15.300 that got the better of Derwael’s 15.266. At the team final, they both scored a 15.400.
No other athlete has topped a 15 on bars all week.
“She’s definitely one of my biggest competitors on bars,” Lee said to the media in Tokyo after the team final, when asked if she sees a ‘rival’ in Derwael. “But at the end of the day, it just depends on who does the bar routine better that day. So I don’t think there’s much of a rivalry there.”
She certainly sees Derwael as her contemporary and a fellow contender. She seemingly only hesitated to use the reporter’s word — ‘rival’ — because she didn’t want listeners to think there’s ill will between them.
“It’s a friendly competition, I feel like,” Simone Biles leaned up to say then, speaking up as a leader on Team USA.
“You have to support all of your competitors so that you go in with a healthy mind and not trying to compete against each other, because then, pitting people against each other, it just gets a little bit harder, so I think if she just focuses on herself and her bar routine, she should be fine — as well as Nina.”
Lee and Derwael have both dazzled on bars all week, with Lee impressing by holding her routine together after an off-kilter start in the all-around final. In qualifying, she missed a connection, which dropped her difficulty score as she swung around the bar one extra time to adjust her grip and swing speed. Derwael has thrown a mesmerizing routine with a 6.700 difficulty score. Lee’s has been a 6.800 when she hits the connection, and 6.600 when she decides to adjust in a split second in the middle of her routine.
In the event of a tie, the first tiebreaker goes to the difficulty score. If tiebreakers are exhausted, athletes can co-medal.
It’s a tossup.
Stateside, Auburn gymnastics head coach Jeff Graba said Thursday that Lee would have to be locked in to stand to keep up with Derwael.
“Nina Derwael — she’s her main competition right now for gold — she pulled her big routine out in all-arounds in order to warm it up and get it ready. So she threw down the gauntlet and Suni picked it up and did her big routine,” Graba said.
“So she’s going to have to do it,” he went on. “It’s all or nothing, guys. You don’t win the gold medal playing it easy.”
Lee rose through the ranks in gymnastics in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of Jeff Graba. Lee is signed to compete for Auburn in college.
Individual event finals open at 3 a.m. Central Time on Sunday, with Lee’s event being the last of four at 5:24 a.m.
Sunday’s scheduled event finals are men’s floor exercise, women’s vault, men’s pommel horse then women’s bars. MyKayla Skinner’s last run will headline the stories going into women’s vault. The Utah alum took a bow after coming up short of her goals in qualifying, seeing her last chance at the medal stand seemingly slip away, but she’s been suddenly pushed back into competition for the vault final, replacing Biles, who is unable to compete.
Then eventually the focus will turn to bars, with eyes on Lee and Derwael.
“She’s fully capable of coming away with two more medals here,” Jeff Graba said. “And that’s part of the battle right now that my brother is going to have to do that, is trying to keep her focused. She’s capable of more. Let’s not let her get distracted just because she accomplished one of her goals.”
After Sunday’s bars final, the beam final is scheduled for 3:50 a.m. Central on Tuesday, Aug. 3.