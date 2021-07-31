‘She threw down the gauntlet’: Auburn’s Suni Lee enters bars finals going for another gold

“She’s definitely one of my biggest competitors on bars,” Lee said to the media in Tokyo after the team final, when asked if she sees a ‘rival’ in Derwael. “But at the end of the day, it just depends on who does the bar routine better that day. So I don’t think there’s much of a rivalry there.”

She certainly sees Derwael as her contemporary and a fellow contender. She seemingly only hesitated to use the reporter’s word — ‘rival’ — because she didn’t want listeners to think there’s ill will between them.

“It’s a friendly competition, I feel like,” Simone Biles leaned up to say then, speaking up as a leader on Team USA.

“You have to support all of your competitors so that you go in with a healthy mind and not trying to compete against each other, because then, pitting people against each other, it just gets a little bit harder, so I think if she just focuses on herself and her bar routine, she should be fine — as well as Nina.”