Short but sweet: Cadillac's coaching validated with wins in interim tenure

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams got transparent about his future as Auburn’s head football coach following the Tigers’ 41-17 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday.

“I don’t know who (it is) — I’m sure you guys are going to get the next coach — I don’t know, really don’t care,” Williams, Auburn’s interim head coach, said. “Like, my seat don’t dictate my service. I mean, Auburn’s special. Those kids are special. There’s a lot of people that took a chance on me and poured into my life and gave me hope when I was hopeless.”

Williams, who became Auburn’s interim head coach on Oct. 31, was effectively guaranteed a tenure of at least four games to help the Tigers close out their 2022 season. Should his tenure end with next week’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa, he’s already solidified his on-field success on some level.

In beating the Hilltoppers on Saturday, Williams is guaranteed at least a 2-2 record as Auburn’s interim, and a winning percentage of at least .500, meaning he’ll have a better winning percentage as Auburn’s head coach than his predecessor, Bryan Harsin.

With back-to-back wins against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky, the winning streak ties the longest win streak Harsin had while helming the Tigers.

Even if Williams had lost out after becoming Auburn’s interim, his tenure still would’ve been historic in more ways than one, becoming the first Auburn alumnus to helm the program since Ralph “Shug” Jordan. Most notably, he’s the first Black head coach in the program’s history.

“He means everything,” Auburn team captain Derick Hall said of Williams. “He’s the guy in charge right now. He brings, obviously, the correlation of being here and playing at this University. He knows what it is to be an Auburn man. He knows what it is to play for these fans and have these people rally around us.

“He does a great job. He comes to work everyday. He puts his best foot forward to help Auburn get back where it used to be. Coach Cadillac loves Auburn and Auburn definitely loves him back.”

This has been Williams’ first head coaching job, being elevated from Auburn’s running backs coach, which was a post he’d held for four seasons. That’s a role he’d filled at the high school, collegiate and professional level previously, but it’s unclear if he’ll go back to it at Auburn after the season. Unless the full-time hire is Williams, that decision will be made by his successor.

But as Williams has stated times over this month, that’s not something he’s sweating right now.

“So, again, my seat don’t dictate my service,” Williams said. “Now, it could impact it, but it don’t dictate how much I serve, regardless. I’m going to make it about these players.”