Shorthanded Auburn thumped by Georgia

Out-muscled without Unique Thompson, and out-paced from the beginning, the Auburn women's basketball team fell to rival Georgia 76-44 on Sunday in Auburn Arena.
The Lady Bulldogs pushed around Auburn early and cruised to their ninth win this season. Auburn fell to 5-5 and 0-2 in the SEC.
Auburn's second straight loss to start SEC play came with Auburn's second straight game without Thompson, one of the most productive post players in the country who has been unavailable since the team's holiday break.
Quarantine rules would call for a player like to Thompson to go into quarantine for 10 days then go through an acclimation period that could last five days.
Georgia led 43-23 at the half Sunday on the team's way to a 9-1. Georgia's only loss so far this season came in its league opener to No. 12 Mississippi State. Georgia's 6-foot-4 Jenna Staiti scored 10 points in the first quarter and change against the shorthanded Auburn frontcourt, scoring back-to-back baskets down low to put Georgia up 32-10 early in the second quarter.
Auburn was left without answers under the basket, outrebounded 43-27.
"My opening statement is: I miss Unique Thompson," Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy joked at the start of her postgame press conference. But, of course, she found several more problems she and her team are dealing with. Auburn gave up 26 turnovers and Georgia scored 27 points off those turnovers.
"We're not going to win any basketball games if we don't stop turning the ball over. We're not even going to give ourselves a chance to win the basketball game if we don't stop turning the ball over," Williams-Flournoy said. "Yeah, I think Georgia's defense was good, but I thought a lot of our turnovers were very much unforced turnovers — trying to make passes that weren't there, the backdoor pass that wasn't there, just doing too many things that just weren't there."
Thompson's just part of the puzzle, she said. She figures a team needs three truly dependable players to compete in the SEC.
Thompson is one. She thinks Baylor transfer Honesty Scott-Grayson could be another. After that, she's hoping for another maybe out of West Virginia transfer Jala Jordan, JUCO standot guard Keya Patton, or freshman Aicha Coulibaby — all new faces on Auburn's overhauled roster for this year.
Georgia led 26-10 at he end of the first quarter, after freshman Sarah Ashlee Barker, from Spain Park, sprinted past the Tigers for a runout score in the final minute of the opening frame, then capped with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter.
Thompson led the nation in rebounds in late December before she missed time against LSU and Georgia.
Auburn led LSU at halftime on the road in the team's SEC opener, before familiar problems emerged in the second half and LSU came back to win.
Williams-Flournoy insists the messaging isn't changing in her locker room — which is still full of players who expect to compete and win.
"Nothing changes," she said. "As a matter of fact, even without Unique, I thought we could've still beat LSU. Even without Unique tonight, we can compete. We've just got to give ourselves a chance to be in the game to win."
Patton led the Tigers in scoring with 12 points, but no other Tiger reached double figures. Jordan added another nine.
Williams-Flournoy insisted she's been through rougher rough patches in her career.
"I've been coaching for a very long time," she said. "This right here — honestly? — this is easy. This is easy. When you know what the problem is, then it's easy.
"We know what the problem is."
Auburn returns to the court Thursday to play at Ole Miss.
Auburn's next home game is set for Jan. 10, when the Tigers are set to host Missouri.
"We've just got to keep fighting," Williams-Flournoy said. "We've got to keep fighting. Unless they call in the season, unless the season is over, we've got to keep fighting."