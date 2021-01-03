Shorthanded Auburn thumped by Georgia

"We're not going to win any basketball games if we don't stop turning the ball over. We're not even going to give ourselves a chance to win the basketball game if we don't stop turning the ball over," Williams-Flournoy said. "Yeah, I think Georgia's defense was good, but I thought a lot of our turnovers were very much unforced turnovers — trying to make passes that weren't there, the backdoor pass that wasn't there, just doing too many things that just weren't there."

Thompson's just part of the puzzle, she said. She figures a team needs three truly dependable players to compete in the SEC.

Thompson is one. She thinks Baylor transfer Honesty Scott-Grayson could be another. After that, she's hoping for another maybe out of West Virginia transfer Jala Jordan, JUCO standot guard Keya Patton, or freshman Aicha Coulibaby — all new faces on Auburn's overhauled roster for this year.

Georgia led 26-10 at he end of the first quarter, after freshman Sarah Ashlee Barker, from Spain Park, sprinted past the Tigers for a runout score in the final minute of the opening frame, then capped with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter.

Thompson led the nation in rebounds in late December before she missed time against LSU and Georgia.