Shorthanded Auburn women’s basketball trounced by Alabama in rivalry game

With Aicha Coulibaly out and Honesty Scott-Grayson limited, the Auburn women’s basketball team was dropped 88-57 Sunday by Alabama in the rivalry game in Neville Arena.

Alabama jumped out to a 7-0 lead and ended up scoring 26 first-quarter points. The game was never truly competitive, marking surely the lowpoint of Johnnie Harris’ tenure as Auburn head coach so far.

Coulibaly is Auburn’s leading scorer. She missed the game with a concussion, Harris said, with her being ruled out the day of the game on Sunday.

Scott-Grayson, Auburn’s second-leading scorer, missed three games entering Sunday and returned in limited capacity scoring just six points in 17 minutes.

“We had a few lineup changes,” Harris said, despondent in the post-game press conference. “We have had AC and now we don’t have AC. We’re playing players out of position. I’ve just got to simplify things for them. We’ve got a bunch of young players playing. I’ve got to simplify things for them and just try to make them better.”

Alabama entered the game shooting 38% from behind the 3-point line, but knocked down eight of 16 for a 50% percentage on Sunday. Brittany Davis scored a team-high 24 points while Sarah Barker, daughter of former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, scored nine points.

“We let them drive, penetrate, we come over to help and they kick it, and we didn’t have the rotation down that we were supposed to have,” Harris said. “We worked on it in practice, but again, we had AC up until yesterday.

“Honesty is still not back full strength so we’re relying on players that haven’t been in this position,” she added.

Harris said she has been through moments like this one in coaching at NC State and early on in her time at Mississippi State, when she decided the system was too much for her players, leading them to get lost on the court, with her solution being to simplify things for them — a move which would lead to a less effective maximum output but could limit players being lost out on the court.

“I’m going to have to coach these young players better,” Harris said. “I’m going to have to teach them better, and get them ready to play. This is what we have and we’ve just got to get them ready to play.

“I found out today we weren’t going to have AC. We didn’t know last night, so I found out today. So the entire gameplan changes, so that was a little tough — but that’s just the way it goes. That can happen at any time. Somebody else has to step up and I’ve got to get that person ready — or those people ready. You won’t replace them with one person.”

Auburn is now 10-6 on the season and 0-4 in SEC play. The Tigers return to action next Sunday at LSU.

