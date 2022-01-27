SHOWSTOPPER: Derrian Gobourne is the grand finale in Auburn Arena every Friday, back thriving in front of big crowds again

Derrian Gobourne threw her arms up, and clapped along with the crowd.
She swayed as they swayed, feeling the music and feeling the spotlight as she stepped across the center of the floor.
There she was, back where she belongs, back in the middle of the energy.
There was The Queen, back in front of her people again.
Gobourne bounced her way to a 9.975 on floor in the moments that followed last Friday night, electrifying the crowd in Auburn Arena with a routine that one judge scored a perfect 10. With all eyes on her, she pushed Auburn’s team score from a good one to a great one — then lifted her hands up over her head to make a crown, as part of her signature celebration fitting that nickname: ‘The Queen.’
“She’s always the life of the gym,” teammate Cassie Stevens laughed.
“She’s so energetic,” smiled another teammate, Sophia Groth.
“I just missed it so much,” Gobourne said herself, shaking her head.
Known for bringing the fans to their feet with her gravity-defying tumbles, then fueling herself on that energy on each following pass, Gobourne is cherishing the chance to back in front of a full-capacity home crowd now for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last Friday’s home opener was officially a sellout as far as tickets sold, and this Friday’s meet with Alabama will surely bring more than 9,000 people to Auburn Arena for the rivalry throwdown.
How many sports have a grand finale? Gobourne is the grand finale every Friday in Auburn Arena. The senior showstopper regularly anchors floor as Auburn’s last competitor on its last rotation in home meets. She won a national championship as an individual on vault in 2019, and now the multi-time All-American is back headlining Auburn’s lineups for another season.
“It was so fun,” Gobourne said of last week’s stellar closing act. “Even just starting, everyone’s just screaming so loud, and I definitely needed that because it’s hard to do floor last, especially when you’re the last person up.
“I really needed that extra energy,” she said, of being back in front of a big crowd. “It was awesome.”
And fitting, Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “I just think she deserves this. Last year, not having a fanbase is not good for Derrian,” he laughed, thinking back to the limited-capacity meets last season. “She doesn’t like performing in front of a handful of people, so she deserves it.”
Every athlete has to embrace the spotlight in a sport as nerve-wracking as gymnastics, Graba figures, but Gobourne takes it to another level. It was while Auburn was warming up for floor, on the way to the final rotation last Friday, that Gobourne waved her arms with the fans.
The arena speakers blasted ‘Swag Surfin,’ an Auburn fan favorite since the 2017 football season, and the student section was swaying with the song. Gobourne was in the middle of her warmup, but she stopped to sway along.
Instead of taking another turn in warmups, she helped lead ‘Swag Surfin’ right there on the middle of the floor.
That’s just who Gobourne is, Stevens said.
“Even in the most stressful situations, with anxiety, Derrian’s always the one who knows how to bring the joy back to the situation, and keep the energy, and just turn it into something fun,” Stevens said.
Stevens is a junior who has been teammates with Gobourne for three years, but it doesn’t take that long to figure out what Gobourne is all about.
Groth, a new freshman, was Gobourne’s travel roommate for the team’s first road trip to North Carolina, and she said she learned a lot from the senior through the experience.
“She’s so calm and it definitely balanced me out, because I was nervous and I wasn’t sure how the first meet was going to go, and it was such a new environment, but she really just took me under her wing and she prepared me and helped me put things into perspective,” Groth said.
Fans can even see it from the stands.
Her showmanship has helped make her name in gymnastics circles. She recently shared video on social media of young gymnasts watching an Auburn meet with their mother, strutting in front of the TV doing her signature crown pose. Gobourne in the offseason took advantage of new name, image and likeness rules and launched her own personally designed line of leotards.
“I try to bring who I am to every event,” Gobourne said earlier this season. “I think people notice that. I think that’s kind of what makes me stand out, is, I just try to bring Derrian to every event.
“I’m a dancer,” she shrugged. “I’m a performer.”
And every Friday night in Auburn Arena, she’s a showstopper.