SHOWSTOPPER: Derrian Gobourne is the grand finale in Auburn Arena every Friday, back thriving in front of big crowds again

The arena speakers blasted ‘Swag Surfin,’ an Auburn fan favorite since the 2017 football season, and the student section was swaying with the song. Gobourne was in the middle of her warmup, but she stopped to sway along.

Instead of taking another turn in warmups, she helped lead ‘Swag Surfin’ right there on the middle of the floor.

That’s just who Gobourne is, Stevens said.

“Even in the most stressful situations, with anxiety, Derrian’s always the one who knows how to bring the joy back to the situation, and keep the energy, and just turn it into something fun,” Stevens said.

Stevens is a junior who has been teammates with Gobourne for three years, but it doesn’t take that long to figure out what Gobourne is all about.

Groth, a new freshman, was Gobourne’s travel roommate for the team’s first road trip to North Carolina, and she said she learned a lot from the senior through the experience.