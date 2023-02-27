Auburn football gets one step closer to its 2023 schedule when it embarks on spring practices Monday, but it’ll also start a new era for the program.

Hugh Freeze will lead a practice as Auburn’s coach for the first time since his hiring. Offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery will get his first look at his offense and how the Tigers personnel fits it, and Ron Roberts will begin installing a new-look defense.

As Auburn’s staff figures out how all the pieces fit this spring, here’s a rundown of six players to watch through this round of preseason practices:

Quarterback Robby Ashford

This marks the second consecutive year that Ashford heads into the spring as one of the team’s biggest question marks — just under far different circumstances.

Last year, Ashford’s abilities were unknown. The Oregon transfer hadn’t played a live snap of college football. This year, however, Ashford has 681 snaps under his belt, playing more and more as last season progressed, eventually becoming the program’s starting quarterback.

The numbers were less than stellar. He showed prowess with his legs, logging the second-most rush yards of any Tiger, with 710 yards, but what he showed through the air was a completion rate below 50% and an average of 6.5 yards per passing attempt. Ashford held his own, however, especially considering circumstance.

Ashford was named QB1 as his team teetered under soon-to-be-fired head coach Bryan Harsin and maintained the role after Harsin’s termination. He also improved as the season went on, despite playing behind an offensive line that gave up 70 hurries and 95 pressures. Ashford’s final two performances — against Western Kentucky and Alabama — were two of his highest-graded games by Pro Football Focus, behind only the Mercer game in which he logged 27 snaps.

The improvements also came as Ashford dealt with injuries. According to Ashford, he had played with a sprained AC joint since the second half of Auburn’s win against Missouri, the fourth game of the year. As he continued playing, injuries piled up, including a bruised rotator cuff, and a sprained trap and index finger.

So, as the All-SEC freshman quarterback embarks on Year Two, it’s natural to wonder what he’ll look like not only at full health, but with a completely re-tooled offensive line in front of him.

His performance under improved circumstances could decide whether the Tigers turn to the portal for more experience at the position post-spring.

Running back Brian Battie

While Jarquez Hunter is the frontrunner to be Tank Bigsby’s replacement, Battie appears capable of contributing for the Tigers in several ways.

Listed at 5-foot-8, the South Florida transfer after a 1,000-yard season in 2022, and All-American honors for his return abilities in 2021. Last year saw him log seven 100-yard performances in 12 games, including a 150-yard effort in a loss at Florida.

“He’s not a scatback,” running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams said. “He’s a guy that you can run between the tackles. He’s a guy that understands leverage and angles. He’s a guy that’s going to break tackles, as small as he is. He’s a guy that’s going to break tackles. He’s got superior vision, will stick his foot in the ground, you know, explosive guy.”

After Hunter served as a dependable option behind Bigsby in 2022, it’s entirely possible Battie fills that role behind Hunter come September.

Offensive tackle Izavion Miller

Miller presents loads of potential at an overhauled position group.

Seven of Auburn’s 16 listed offensive linemen are newcomers, three of which transferred in from FBS programs. That trio — Dillion Wade, Gunner Britton and Avery Jones — is thoroughly experienced and comprised of some of the most touted portal prospects this offseason.

Miller, who followed offensive line coach Jake Thornton to Auburn from Ole Miss, was previously committed to the Rebels as a JUCO product. Nicknamed “Too Tall,” Miller is listed at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds. He’ll start off competing for a tackle spot, according to Thornton, but the coach said he thinks Miller has the potential to help Auburn at multiple positions.

“Watching him develop as a sophomore on his tape in junior college and how well-coached he was and all the good stuff he did, that’s all I needed to see that I believe he’s going to be a good player,” Thornton said. “And I believe he wants to be a good player, which is a big-time part of the battle in developing a player.”

Defensive tackle Justin Rogers

On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Rogers is one of three Power Five defensive linemen that transferred to Auburn, along with Lawrence Johnson (Purdue) and Mosiah Nasili-Kite (Maryland).

The former Kentucky Wildcat is one of two transfers — along with former Vanderbilt Commodore Elijah McAllister — that brings Southeastern Conference experience to the defense’s front line.

In three seasons in Lexington, Rogers logged 61 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He played in a career-high 13 games in 2022 while logging 484 snaps.

Jack Dylan Brooks

Rest in peace to the edge rusher position at Auburn.

As Roberts sets up his defense, the position once helmed by the likes of Derick Hall and Eku Leota gets a new moniker, and as Roberts searches for players to fill their shoes, Brooks will be an x-factor.

Formerly a top-two recruit in the state of Alabama, Brooks hasn’t made much of an impact sitting behind Hall and Leota in two seasons. In 11 games, he’s logged seven tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

One of five listed jacks, he’s someone who — as Hall said at last year’s SEC Media Days and at this year’s Senior Bowl — needs to step up for the Tigers to fulfill the duties of that role.

Linebacker Austin Keys

The jack position lost so much experience and talent, but the one-man attrition at linebacker will also be significant.

With Owen Pappoe going pro, Auburn loses its team leader in total snaps from a year ago and doesn’t have a bonafide heir in his place. The program returns both Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner, both of whom got regular snaps alongside or behind Pappoe, but were two of the team’s poorest-graded defenders based on PFF’s metrics.

What Auburn brought in with Austin Keys is akin to Rogers — an SEC transfer who settled into the conference with loads of playing time last year. Keys played in all 13 of the Rebels’ games and made six starts, playing 399 snaps while logging 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and forcing a fumble.