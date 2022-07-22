Six Tigers voted All-SEC, Auburn picked to finish last in West

Six Auburn Tigers landed on Preseason All-SEC Teams, and Auburn was selected to finish last in the SEC West in the league's annual preseason media poll, which was released Friday.

Running back Tank Bigsby, defensive linemen Derick Hall and Colby Wooden, linebacker Owen Pappoe and specialists Oscar Chapman and Anders Carlson were the Tigers' representatives on those teams, with Bigsby and Hall being the lone first-teamers.

Bigsby is Auburn's most-productive returner from last year's offense. In 2021, he rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 21 passes. He finished with 1,283 total yards.

Hall was Auburn's sack leader with nine, and also had a team-leading 12.5 tackles for loss to go with 52 total tackles. Wooden, who was voted All-SEC Second Team, had 61 tackles to go with 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Auburn's kicker, Carlson was 49 of 57 (86%) on all kicks attempted, generating a team-leading 77 points. Chapman booted 57 punts in 2021, averaging 44.1 yards per punt.

Pappoe, who was injured for most of last season, was the Tigers' lone third-teamer. In three years, Pappoe has generated 165 total tackles, as 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and an interception and forced fumble.

In the standings poll, Auburn generated 338 votes — the second fewest of any school — which projected it to finish last place in the SEC West. The only program with fewer votes was Vanderbilt, with 196.

Georgia and Alabama were projected to win the East and West, respectively, with the Crimson Tide generating 158 points among projected SEC Champions, which was 140 more than second-place Georgia.

Vanderbilt also received one first-place vote in the SEC East, giving it more first-place votes than six programs and as many as Arkansas and Tennessee.