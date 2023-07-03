The average Auburn pass-catcher has been, sizably speaking, just that the past three seasons — average.

In specific, the standard non-running back to catch a pass for Auburn over the past three years has stood at 6 feet, ½ inches. They’ve also averaged a little over 13 receptions, just under 170 yards and less than one touchdown reception — 0.9 touchdowns, to be exact — a season in that span.

It’s a mediocre recent history for Auburn’s receiving corps, which is a bunch that’s been part of one of the worst passing attacks in the Southeastern Conference in that stretch. Of the past three seasons, the Tigers have sat in the bottom half of the league in yards per game, and they’re the only SEC program in the league to have completed less than 60% of its passes each of those seasons.

There’s nothing too shocking about those lackluster outputs. Not only has Auburn football been in a down period of late, but it’s historically been a program that’s relied quite little on the passing attack, too. However, the history for Auburn’s new head coach indicates that may be soon to change.

A positive of Hugh Freeze’s arrival on the Plains was his history through the air. Most of that was portrayed through his past as a quarterback tamer, getting significant results out of Bo Wallace and Chad Kelly, among others, at Ole Miss. He did the same with former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis at Liberty.

On the receiving end of those passers were players who put up prolific numbers at their respective institutions. AJ Brown, Laquon Treadwell and Evan Engram all pepper the record books in Oxford, as do players like Demario Douglas at Liberty.

Comparatively speaking, Freeze’s final three seasons with both the Flames and the Rebels show bigger numbers in terms of size and production from his receiving corps than Auburn’s recent history.

3-Year Averages for Auburn/Liberty/Ole Miss Receiving Corps Average Auburn Receiver/Tight End (2022-2020) Size: 6 feet, ½ inches; 211 pounds Stats (per season): 13.1 Receptions; 169.5 Yards; 0.9 TDs Other Stats: 58.5% Reception Percentage; 12.9 Yards per Catch

Average Liberty Receiver/Tight End (2022-2020) Size: 6 feet, 1¼ inch; 211.9 pounds Stats (per season): 15.3 Receptions; 215 Yards; 2 TDs Other Stats: 65.4% Reception Percentage; 14 Yards per Catch

Average Ole Miss Receiver/Tight End (2016-2014) Size: 6 feet, 2 inches; 213.5 pounds Stats (per season): 20.1 Receptions; 279.1 Yards; 2.2 TDs Other Stats: 65.2% Reception Percentage; 13.9 Yards per Catch



Freeze’s preference for sizable, long receivers is apparent in those numbers. His average receiver during the last three seasons at Liberty stood just over 6-foot-1. His time with the Flames also began at the tailend of Antonio Gandy-Golden’s career. An eventual fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft, the 6-foot-4 Gandy-Golden had his best season collegiately under Freeze.

Both the numbers and statures of Freeze’s pass-catchers were even bigger his final three years at Ole Miss, which was something he tangentially touched on this spring.

“I think you have to have a catch radius in this league,” Freeze said Feb. 27. “You’re not going to create tremendous separation in this league when they’re in man-to-man situations all the time. And so what happens when that’s the case? We can’t just decide we’re going to be a scrambling team when that happens.

“If you get a one-on-one, and the ball is correctly placed, really good receivers that have some catch radius — I’ve seen with my own eyes — are able to make plays and it’d be really really advantageous to an offense. So, I think at the tight end position and at the wide receiver position, particularly the outside guys, to have some length, is very beneficial.”

Those good receivers include Brown, Engram and Treadwell. And there’s no guarantee that Freeze is able to replicate the success he found receiver-wise during an SEC stint from which he’s seven years removed. What’s evident, though, is that he’s already used the transfer portal to put his touch on Auburn’s corps.

Last season, Auburn’s average scholarship receiver stood at 5 feet and 9½ inches. This fall? The average height is just over 6-foot-2. Four of the five pass-catchers Freeze and his staff brought in from the portal stand at or above that height, and all four of them instantly became the program’s career leaders in receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns.

Auburn's Active Career Receiving Leaders Receptions WR Shane Hooks: 119 Receptions WR Nick Mardner: 81 Receptions WR Jyaire Shorter: 58 Receptions TE Rivaldo Fairweather: 54 Receptions WR Koy Moore: 47 Receptions Receiving Yards WR Shane Hooks: 1,626 Yards WR Nick Mardner: 1,488 Yards WR Jyaire Shorter: 1,320 Yards TE Rivaldo Fairweather: 838 Yards WR Ja'Varrius Johnson: 767 Yards Receiving Touchdowns WR Jyaire Shorter: 20 Touchdown Receptions WR Shane Hooks: 18 Touchdown Receptions WR Nick Mardner: 11 Touchdown Receptions TE Rivaldo Fairweather: 5 Touchdown Receptions WR Ja'Varrius Johnson: 5 Touchdown Receptions Yards Per Catch (Min. 10 Receptions) WR Jyaire Shorter: 22.8 YPC WR Nick Mardner: 18.4 YPC WR Ja'Varrius Johnson: 17.0 YPC TE Rivaldo Fairweather: 15.5 YPC WR Malcolm Johnson Jr: 13.8 YPC Does not include running backs. Italics indicate incoming transfers.

That quartet includes three receivers — Jackson State transfer Shane Hooks, Cincinnati transfer Nick Mardner and North Texas transfer Jyaire Shorter — as well as FIU transfer Rivaldo Fairweather at tight end. Much like Auburn’s overhauled offensive line, all four bring multiple years of FBS experience, including Hooks, who began his career at Ohio.

It’s not a certainty that any of those four become Auburn’s de facto receivers. While Fairweather received praise in the spring, both Hooks and Shorter committed to Auburn during the second transfer portal window. The Tigers also return multiple receivers who were contributors last fall, including Ja’Varrius Johnson and Koy Moore, among others.

What is certain, though, is Freeze is working quickly to overhaul Auburn’s list of playmakers.