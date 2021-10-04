Smart: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels not throwing at practice Monday of Auburn week as he recovers from injury

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is not throwing at practice Monday as he recovers from injury at the start of the Auburn week, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said.
Smart said Daniels’ recovery is ‘day to day’ and that he’s hopeful Daniels will be able to throw later in the week.
Daniels has missed two games this season with an oblique injury. He sat out Georgia’s game against Arkansas last Saturday. Stetson Bennett started against Arkansas instead.
Smart said Daniels is with the team at practice as the Bulldogs open preparation for the rivalry showdown with Auburn, but he isn’t taking repititions throwing the ball yet.
“As far as JT, you know, he’s not going to do anything today,” Smart said Monday. “He’ll be out — he’s practicing. He’s doing everything but throwing, and then we’ll see how it goes, you know, day to day.
“The biggest thing is he’s got to rest and recover and try to heal, so we’re very hopeful that he’ll be able to go Tuesday and Wednesday and be able to throw like he was able to do last week some days. But he’s not going to do much today in terms of throwing.”
Smart added: “But there’s a lot more to quarterback than just throwing the ball. He does a lot of that stuff well, and he’ll still do all those things today.”
Daniels entered the season as the team’s starting quarterback and helped lead Georgia to its win over Clemson. He was out for Georgia’s romp over UAB on Sept. 11 then returned for the start of SEC play, but reportedly re-aggravated the injury and missed Georgia’s game Oct. 2 with Arkansas. Bennett started in his place and threw a conservative 11 passes, going an efficient 7-for-11 for 72 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Auburn fans are familiar with Bennett. The former walk-on’s first career start came against Auburn, in a convincing 27-6 win over the Tigers. Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown on 17-of-28 passing with no interceptions.
Eventually, Daniels transferred in from USC to take over the starting role entering this season.