Smart: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels not throwing at practice Monday of Auburn week as he recovers from injury

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is not throwing at practice Monday as he recovers from injury at the start of the Auburn week, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said.

Smart said Daniels’ recovery is ‘day to day’ and that he’s hopeful Daniels will be able to throw later in the week.

Daniels has missed two games this season with an oblique injury. He sat out Georgia’s game against Arkansas last Saturday. Stetson Bennett started against Arkansas instead.

Smart said Daniels is with the team at practice as the Bulldogs open preparation for the rivalry showdown with Auburn, but he isn’t taking repititions throwing the ball yet.

“As far as JT, you know, he’s not going to do anything today,” Smart said Monday. “He’ll be out — he’s practicing. He’s doing everything but throwing, and then we’ll see how it goes, you know, day to day.

“The biggest thing is he’s got to rest and recover and try to heal, so we’re very hopeful that he’ll be able to go Tuesday and Wednesday and be able to throw like he was able to do last week some days. But he’s not going to do much today in terms of throwing.”