Smith drops 31, No. 2 Auburn pulls away from Vanderbilt

Jabari Smith ignited Auburn. The rest of the Tigers carried the torch from there.

Boosted by a scoring flurry by Smith coming out of the locker room, the No. 2 Auburn men’s basketball team pulled away from Vanderbilt in the second half in a 94-80 win on Wednesday night, to take one step closer to the regular-season conference championship.

Smith scored 31 points.

Pesky Vanderbilt jumped out to an 11-0 lead and led for much of the first half. But early in the second half, Auburn’s superstar went supernova, hitting three 3-pointers in just more than four minutes to help put the game in control. His third straight made 3 made it 53-46 with 15:52 left. Auburn went on to lead by as many as 20.

“He showed why everyone’s so excited about him on the next level,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said of Smith.

Auburn with the win moves to 24-2 overall and 12-1 in the SEC. Two games up on Kentucky, Auburn needs to win four out of its last five games to win the SEC’s regular-season title for only the fifth time in program history.