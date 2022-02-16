Smith drops 31, No. 2 Auburn pulls away from Vanderbilt

Jabari Smith ignited Auburn. The rest of the Tigers carried the torch from there.
Boosted by a scoring flurry by Smith coming out of the locker room, the No. 2 Auburn men’s basketball team pulled away from Vanderbilt in the second half in a 94-80 win on Wednesday night, to take one step closer to the regular-season conference championship.
Smith scored 31 points.
Pesky Vanderbilt jumped out to an 11-0 lead and led for much of the first half. But early in the second half, Auburn’s superstar went supernova, hitting three 3-pointers in just more than four minutes to help put the game in control. His third straight made 3 made it 53-46 with 15:52 left. Auburn went on to lead by as many as 20.
“He showed why everyone’s so excited about him on the next level,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said of Smith.
Auburn with the win moves to 24-2 overall and 12-1 in the SEC. Two games up on Kentucky, Auburn needs to win four out of its last five games to win the SEC’s regular-season title for only the fifth time in program history.
Auburn didn’t have its first lead Wednesday until the final minute of the first half, eventually taking a 42-38 lead into halftime. Smith, though, helped push Auburn ahead for good in the second half — as did fellow big-man Walker Kessler, who finished with 22 points.
Wendell Green neared a double-double, scoring 12 points and dishing nine assists.
“As I saw we got off to a cold start, I just tried to do what I can to pick the team up and get us going,” Smith said after the win. “It wasn’t nothing to it, really. Just got hot a little bit.”
Kessler chuckled next to him, and chimed in: “Yeah, I'll say.”
Vanderbilt entered the game with the SEC’s best 3-point defense in conference-only games, allowing league opponents to hit just 29.5-percent of their 3’s coming in. But Auburn hit 50-percent from range against the Commodores on Wednesday. Auburn hit 11 of 22 from 3; Smith drilled seven 3-pointers on 10 attempts.
Smith is often projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, thought of as a legitimate candidate for the No. 1 overall pick.
There was an NBA kind of feel in the building Wednesday night: Vanderbilt is coached by former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse and led by standout Scotty Pippen Jr. Also in the house Wednesday was 2020 fifth-overall pick Isaac Okoro from Auburn’s 2019-20 team.
Pippen scored 29 to lead Vanderbilt, but Smith and his team came up with the win in the battle of stars.
Auburn next plays at Florida on Saturday. The Tigers and Gators are set to tip off at 1 p.m. on ESPN.
Kentucky dropped a third SEC loss to Tennessee on Tuesday, as the Volunteers forced a tie for second place in the conference standings at 10-3.
After the trip to Florida, Auburn hosts Ole Miss before going back on the road at Tennessee then at Mississippi State. The Tigers close the regular season against South Carolina at home.
If the Tigers can find four wins there, the conference championship is theirs.