Smoke Monday to miss NFL season with torn ACL

Former Auburn safety Smoke Monday announced Friday on social media that he has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2022 NFL season.

Monday signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent and had created at least some buzz on social media and in headlines with his play during preseason practices.

Monday announced on Instagram that he’ll be having surgery soon and that he is in good spirits.

“First of all, let me just say that I’d want to thank the Saints organization for providing me the chance of a lifetime to come and showcase my godly ability,” he opened. “I just want to set the record straight for anyone who might have any concerns about my knee. I have suffered a torn ACL and will miss the season, but I want everyone to know I’m doing great and in good spirits, and will be having surgery very soon.

“I’m planning to use this time to get healthier and continue to learn the system inside out.”

Monday at Auburn was a second-team All-SEC player in 2020. He was a two-year starter at safety and an outspoken team leader as an upperclassman. He finished his Auburn career with 171 career tackles and five interceptions.

“Just wanted to say thanks to everyone who has called to check up on me about my injury,” Monday went on. “Trust that I’ll be 10 times stronger when I return. God only gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers and I am unquestionably one of them.”