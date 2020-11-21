Smoked: Monday’s defensive touchdown powers Auburn past Tennessee

The senior stood quarterback back in the pocket for several seconds then fired to the corner of the end zone just as Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe came crashing in. The ball went right toward an out-cutting Monday, who never broke stride as he made the catch then raced down the left sideline for a game-changing interception return.

"That changed the dynamics of the game," Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. "He got a good block there on the 20-yard line or 30-yard line, and he went house call with it. You know, that was really the key play of the game that changed the whole dynamics and gave us some breathing room and gave us some confidence."

Monday’s score helped bail out an Auburn offense that managed to score points — just too few touchdowns — against Tennessee. On the Tigers’ last drive of the second quarter and the first of the third, Auburn managed solid drives that lasted 28 plays only for both to end with Carlson kicks.

The pick also had perfect timing given Tennessee’s sudden offensive success. In the third quarter alone, Tennessee rushed for 101 yards against an Auburn defense that seemed to understandably wear down after 21 days between games. Despite that success, Tennessee didn’t score a single point in the 15 minutes after halftime.