Smoked: Monday’s defensive touchdown powers Auburn past Tennessee

The Auburn Tigers needed one big play Saturday to put a feisty Tennessee squad to rest. That spark came from Smoke.
Auburn safety Smoke Monday intercepted Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano’s pass in the end zone and returned it 100 yards late in the third quarter Saturday to power the Tigers to a 30-17 home victory.
“I knew he was one of those quarterbacks who loved to stare his receivers down. I took it one way. He wasn’t doing a good job of looking us off tonight, so I tilted away and came back late, and it was right there," said Monday, who also had four tackles, a pass break-up and a quarterback hurry. "Once the ball was in my hands, I knew I was going to the end zone.”
Monday’s first pick of 2020 couldn’t have come at a better time, as it ended a would-be go-ahead drive for Tennessee and was part of a run of 27 unanswered points for the Tigers.
Auburn (5-2) had pieced together several promising drives against Tennessee (2-5), but through the third quarter the Tigers had one touchdown and two Anders Carlson field goals to show for it. Following Carlson’s second kick — a 27-yard attempt to end a 15-play drive — Guarantano and the Volunteers quickly marched downfield at a brisk 10-play, 63-yard pace.
That final play, however, didn’t go Guarantano’s way.
The senior stood quarterback back in the pocket for several seconds then fired to the corner of the end zone just as Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe came crashing in. The ball went right toward an out-cutting Monday, who never broke stride as he made the catch then raced down the left sideline for a game-changing interception return.
"That changed the dynamics of the game," Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. "He got a good block there on the 20-yard line or 30-yard line, and he went house call with it. You know, that was really the key play of the game that changed the whole dynamics and gave us some breathing room and gave us some confidence."
Monday’s score helped bail out an Auburn offense that managed to score points — just too few touchdowns — against Tennessee. On the Tigers’ last drive of the second quarter and the first of the third, Auburn managed solid drives that lasted 28 plays only for both to end with Carlson kicks.
The pick also had perfect timing given Tennessee’s sudden offensive success. In the third quarter alone, Tennessee rushed for 101 yards against an Auburn defense that seemed to understandably wear down after 21 days between games. Despite that success, Tennessee didn’t score a single point in the 15 minutes after halftime.
Tennessee’s luck didn’t change in the final quarter, either.
Auburn initially struggled to slow the Volunteers down after Monday’s pick-six, but defensive lineman Colby Wooden’s third-down sack forced Tennessee to send kicker Brent Cimaglia out for a 38-yard attempt. He missed the kick to the right, leaving Auburn with a 10-point lead and only 12:33 to go in the game.
To the Auburn offense’s credit, it took full advantage of the missed kick and promptly put Tennessee out of contention.
Nix led a methodical 12-play, 80-yard drive as the Tigers effectively worked the clock. After a would-be toe-tap touchdown pass to Seth Williams was ruled incomplete, running back D.J. Williams got the job done with three straight runs. Williams’ final carry of the drive was a nine-yard touchdown that handed the Tigers a 17-point lead with 7:14 to go in the game.
Williams, who carried the load after running back Tank Bigsby left with an apparent hip injury, ended the night with 11 carries for 66 yards and one touchdown.
Tennessee running back Eric Gray managed to find the end zone on a one-yard touchdown run with 4:07 left in the fourth quarter to cut Auburn’s lead to 10 points, but it proved to be far too little and far too late. Carlson tacked on one more field goal – a 50-yarder, his longest of the evening – with 1:27 to go to put the finishing touches on the Tigers’ victory.
Auburn’s strong close to the game followed an opening half where its scoring chances were few and far between. The Tigers got off to a slow start, and the Volunteers took full advantage early.
After Tennessee’s first drive ended with a missed field goal, the Volunteers answered with a nine-play, 80-yard drive during which Auburn allowed a pair of third-down conversions. Guarantano, who picked the Tigers apart in their last meeting two years ago, showed off his running ability and ended the drive with a nine-yard rushing touchdown with 5:56 to go in the opening quarter.
The Volunteers came right back after Auburn quarterback Bo Nix threw an interception in the end zone. Cimaglia connected on a 47-yard field goal to leave the Tigers in a 10-0 hole with 13:42 remaining until halftime.
Auburn was looking to ignite an offense that was playing without Bigsby. Luckily for the Tigers, Nix and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz delivered it.
On the fourth play after Cimaglia’s field goal, Nix fired down the left sideline toward Schwartz, who had successfully raced past the Volunteers’ secondary on his way to a 54-yard score. Suddenly, an Auburn squad that had gotten off to a so-so start found itself down three with plenty of time left before halftime.
Carlson delivered the only other points of the first half by connecting on a 25-yard field goal with just over five minutes until halftime.
The touchdown pass to Schwartz was the biggest moment in an solid showing from Nix. He ended the victory with a 17-of-26 passing line for 220 yards and one touchdown and one interception.
Auburn returns to action Saturday at Alabama for the 85th edition of the Iron Bowl. As welcomed as the over the Volunteers was to a Tigers team that hadn't played in three weeks, wide receiver Seth Williams encapsulated the feeling among the players as they get ready to take on the Crimson Tide.
"Yeah, I'm ready for it," Williams said. "It's a good game. It's Iron Bowl week, so you know we got to ready, the team and myself. It's just, we're ready for it."
