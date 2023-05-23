It’s been four years since Auburn baseball went to Hoover for a Southeastern Conference Tournament and won a game.

To be more specific, it’s been 1,462 days, or four years and two days, since the Tigers achieved that feat, last doing so when they beat Tennessee, that year’s No. 9 seed, 5-3 on May 21, 2019.

No. 13-ranked Auburn will soon have a chance to snap that skid, as it’ll square off with No. 12-seed Missouri in the Tuesday late game, which is slated to start at approximately 8 p.m. CST, in this week’s SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

“It’s been a couple of years,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson, whose Tigers are the No. 5 seed in this year’s conference tournament, said Monday. “I hope there’s a little hunger, a little fight.”

Auburn at the SEC Tournament under Butch Thompson 2016: Missed Tournament

2017: 1-2, No. 8 seed W vs. No. 9-seed Ole Miss L vs. No. 1-seed Florida L vs. No. 4-seed Arkansas

2018: 2-2, No. 7 seed W vs. No. 10-seed Kentucky W vs. No. 2-seed Ole Miss L vs. No. 11-seed Texas A&M L vs. No. 2-seed Ole Miss

2019: 1-2, No. 8 seed W vs. No. 9-seed Tennessee L vs. No. 1-seed Vanderbilt L vs. No. 5-seed LSU

2020: Tournament canceled

2021: 0-1, No. 12 seed L vs. No. 5-seed Ole Miss

2022: 0-1, No. 5 seed L vs. No. 12-seed Kentucky



Only two teams — South Carolina and Missouri — have losing streaks of equal length or longer to Auburn’s, albeit Thompson’s Tigers have been in a much different circumstance than both in regards to Hoover.

While Missouri hasn’t won an SEC Tournament game since 2017, it also hasn’t appeared in the conference tournament in four years. South Carolina, which last got a win in 2018, hasn’t been slated in the top half of the bracket since then, either.

Auburn has made the tournament both seasons in which it’s been played since that 2019 win, and it has been slated in top half of the bracket in that span, losing to then-No. 12-seed Kentucky as the No. 5 seed a year ago.

For as dry of a spell the past couple SEC Tournaments have been for Auburn, runs in Hoover aren’t a consistent mark of postseason success. See Auburn’s run to the College World Series last season — which included hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time in 10-plus years — after being bounced from Hoover by a No. 12 seed as an example. But this week’s tournament could prove vital in where Auburn lands in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

While the Tigers are a lock to hear their names called for a national tournament bid, they’re on the fringe of hosting, sitting at No. 15 in RPI, according to Warren Nolan. D1Baseball also projected Auburn to be the No. 12 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, which is the first projection the site has made this year that has the Tigers as a host.

“That’s some of the noise that I’m talking about, where you can’t control everything, and it is out of our control,” Thompson said of that projection. “So, that’ll go to a committee and every team has logged whatever they’ve done the entire year, and put forth a résumé, if you will. I think the SEC Tournament’s big, is how I answer the question. I still think there’s a lot out there. We absolutely feel like we’re playing for something.”

However Thompson and the rest of his team feels, the fact is they are very much playing for something. If they can beat Missouri on Tuesday and enter the double-elimination round of the bracket, they’ll have at least one chance to play a team that’s rated higher than them in RPI in No. 4-seed Vanderbilt, which is listed at No. 8 in RPI. If Auburn were to play and beat the Commodores, well, it’d get even more chances to cement its hosting résumé.

There’s seven teams in this week’s tournament that are rated higher than the Tigers in RPI. They’re guaranteed to get a chance against at least two of those teams if they beat Missouri. Regardless of the result in a hypothetical Vanderbilt matchup, Auburn could see eighth-seeded Kentucky (No. 2 in RPI), ninth-seeded Alabama (No. 12 in RPI) or top-seeded Florida (No. 5 in RPI).

“This whole tournament has great meaning, and as far as seeding, positioning, you can continue to build your résumé,” Thompson added. “So, I think there’s as much interest in this SEC Tournament as there has been in the past few years.”