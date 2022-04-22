'So cool': Emily Carosone enters Tiger Trail as first softball player

Emily Carosone still can’t believe it.

Getting inducted into the Tiger Trail was something that the former Auburn softball All-American never imagined during her four-year career at Auburn.

Now Carosone is not only a member of the Tiger Trail, but she is also the first softball player to be honored on the Tiger Trail.

Carosone wishes she had a better word for it, but simply put, it’s just “so cool” to her.

“I mean, having that stone downtown is a forever implant of my time at Auburn,” Carosone said Monday. “So, it is really cool because I don’t know many athletes, other female athletes and even softball players. I think I’m the only one as of now to be inducted into that. So, it’s an honor, and I am so grateful that Auburn even thought of me because they didn’t have to.

“I never came to Auburn thinking, ‘Yeah, I want to be great, and I want to be put in the Tiger Trail induction.’ So I go back to the word that I wish I had a better word for, but it is so cool. It is so cool to see that. And to see Auburn giving back, giving back to me when I spent so much of my life trying to give to Auburn.”

The former Auburn softball slugger played for the Tigers from 2013-16 and was a superstar during her four-year career. She left Auburn as the program’s all-time leader in career batting average, hits, runs, on-base percentage and hit-by-pitches.

During her four years at Auburn, Carosone and her teammates took the program to new heights as they guided Auburn to its first-ever NCAA Women’s College World Series appearance in 2015 and followed it up with a second-place finish in 2016.

Following her time at Auburn, Carosone spent some time in the National Pro Fastpitch league, which was a professional women’s softball league. She also competed in the 2020 Olympics for Team Italy.

Carosone has never strayed far from Auburn, though, as she has served as a coach with the program for the last five years. She started out as a volunteer for head coach Mickey Dean and has been a full-time assistant for the last two years.

In fact, Carosone couldn’t attend the Tiger Trail induction ceremony as the softball team was in Fayetteville, Ark., for a three-game series against the Razorbacks.

“I never thought after I graduated in 2016 that I would have stayed at Auburn this long. And I think that shows the impact that the Auburn community—and you hear it so often the Auburn Family, has on somebody because you don’t want to leave. Once you’re in, you don’t want to leave because it is filled with so much love and appreciation.”

While Carosone still sometimes asks herself, ‘Why me’ about her Tiger Trail induction, she hopes this opens the door for teammates and other Auburn softball players to earn spots on the Tiger Trail.

“I hope in the future, they look at Kasey Cooper and they look at Whitney Jordan and Branndi Melero and some others and Jade Rhodes and Tiffany Howard and Victoria Draper,” Carosone said. “I mean, the list could go on. You know, I hope in the future that they look at those people as well.”