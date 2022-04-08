‘So honored’: Eight new names added to Auburn’s Tiger Trail downtown

The Tiger Trail has eight more members.

And Auburn had eight more ways to celebrate the legends of the past.

A crowd of more than 100 gathered inside Neville Arena on Friday evening to welcome eight former Auburn University Tigers to the local version of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Tiger Trail places engraved stones honoring former athletics greats in the sidewalk of downtown Auburn in a joint effort by the city and the university.

At the ceremony, inductees offered remarks and pulled from a random draw the placing for their stone in the downtown sidewalks.

“I’m so honored to have my name submitted with the great likes of so many great Auburn men and women that are here before us — that paved the way for people like myself and the many that are coming behind me,” former Auburn basketball star Marquis Daniels said. “I walked in as a young man that, you know, was kind of lost and didn’t have my way — but Auburn accepted me and I love being an Auburn man.”

The City of Auburn and its chamber of commerce held the event for the first time since 2018, honoring its biggest class since 1996, when it inducted 13 members in its second year of existence.

Daniels (men’s basketball), Emily Carosone (softball), Kirsty Coventry (women’s swimming), Jimmy Dozier (men’s track and field), Chip Spratlin (men’s golf), Stan White (football), Joe Whitt Sr. (football/administration) and Greg Williams (equestrian) were all honored.

“One of the things that I have really come to enjoy about being in Auburn is the town-gown relationship, and recognizing how important it is that the city of Auburn and Auburn University work in concert with one another,” Auburn athletic director Allen Greene said. “And it’s events like this, and ceremonies like this, inductions like these. It’s the fact that we get to walk and see the names of famous, important student-athletes and those who are meaningful in our community.”

Five of Friday’s eight honorees were honored for their involvement in men’s sports.

Daniels, a key member of Auburn’s 2003 Sweet 16 team, was one of the more notable members in Friday’s ceremony. He played in 111 games during four seasons, averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. During the Tigers’ 2003 run, Daniels averaged 23.3 points per game. Now, after playing for four NBA franchises, Daniels is the director of player development for Auburn men’s basketball.

White and Whitt were the lone honorees from the football program.

From 1990 to 1993, White was a four-year starter at quarterback. He started 45 consecutive games, and was named MVP of the 1990 Peach Bowl and 1994 Senior Bowl. White was at the helm of the Tigers’ undefeated season in 1993. White joined the Auburn Sports Network in 2001 and has called games for the past two decades.

Whitt played college football at Alabama State and coached at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery for seven seasons before coming to the Plains in 1981. He spent a quarter century as an Auburn assistant coach, having worked for four different head coaches. Whitt spent nine years as an assistant athletic director at Auburn following his coaching career.

Three of the honorees — Carosone, Coventry and Williams — were recognized for their involvement in women’s sports.

Carosone, a current Auburn assistant coach and former All-American, holds Auburn softball’s program records for batting average, hits and runs scored. She also helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back College World Series appearances in 2015 and 2016. After graduating in 2016, she played four seasons of professional softball and competed for Team Italy in the 2020 Olympics.

Coventry was a part of three national-title swim teams in 2002, 2003 and 2004, and was named the SEC swimmer of the year in 2005. She is also a seven-time Olympic medalist for team Zimbabwe, which includes two gold medals. She currently serves as the Minister of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation of Zimbabwe.

Williams has led the Auburn equestrian program since its start in 1996, winning five national titles and four SEC titles. Since the 2010-11 season, Williams’ program has had more than 100 All-Americans.

Spratlin was a 1995 NCAA Individual Champion and the only former Tiger golfer to win such a title. He was also named an All-American and given the Arnold Palmer Award, which is given to the collegiate golfer of the year.

The eldest of Friday’s inductees, Dozier competed for Auburn’s track and field team from 1958 to 1962. The Columbus, Ga., native was a part of the Tigers’ first-ever SEC track and field title in 1961.

Three inductees — Carosone, Coventry and White — were not in attendance at Friday’s ceremony, but gave pre-recorded video speeches. Coventry sent her video from Zimbabwe and Carosone missed the event on the road during Auburn softball’s road series at Arkansas.

With the eight additions, the trail now has 140 names on it, including Charles Barkley, Bo Jackson, Frank Thomas and Pat Dye, among others.

The plaques of Friday’s eight honorees have already been made, Auburn Chamber President and CEO Anna Hovey said, and she hopes they’ll be placed in the next two weeks.

