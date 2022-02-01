‘So supportive’: Impromptu Jungle City fundraiser brings in $7,800 for AUTLive

“I was scrolling through Twitter and started to see pictures of students camping out. I was like, ‘Wow, if I was out there 10 years ago, I would have absolutely wanted people to support me and get me snacks from Village dining,’” Davison said.

Shortly after Davison posted her ideas of delivering supplies, others on Twitter wanted to pitch in. “I think I had sent out $100 to kids and then all of a sudden other people, people pretty popular in the Auburn space wanted to jump in too — it just snowballed from there,” Davison said.

Eventually they put together a $500 order for pizza at Domino’s delivered around 11 p.m.

“It was sudden,” said Emily Curry, the Domino’s manager on duty at the time. “We were busy, but we knew what it was for. It was going out to all of those guys camping so we knew we had to get it done.”

Davison said she didn’t expect this outpouring of support, but she had been a part of something similar before. In 2020, she helped raise $5,000 through Twitter to donate to homeless shelters in Atlanta in the early days of the pandemic.