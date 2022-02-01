‘So supportive’: Impromptu Jungle City fundraiser brings in $7,800 for AUTLive

Allie Davison was sitting in her room in Atlanta the night before the Auburn-Kentucky game, over 100 miles away from Auburn Arena, but she still felt a part of something special on campus.
That night, hundreds of Auburn students camped out overnight in freezing temperatures outside the student entrance, bent on getting into the building and supporting the team the next day.
It all happened suddenly: Tents popped up outside the arena more than 24 hours before tipoff, with more students lining up sooner than most expected. Davison, a 2016 graduate, wanted to help the students from afar in some way — brainstorming on Twitter saying she wanted to put together money for food runs and to deliver supplies like hand warmers to the students.
The response from alumni like her grew just as suddenly: She posted her Venmo and donations to the cause eventually reached a whopping $14,000.
Now, Davison plans to present $7,800 of that as a donation to AUTLive, a foundation started by Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl and his family to help fight against cancer. Proceeds benefit cancer patients at 12 treatment centers in Alabama.
“There’s only so much hot chocolate and pizza you can buy, and the AUTLive campaign is really something important to me,” Davison said.
Davison that night coordinated with local students and supporters, sending local runners the money to buy supplies at grocery stores and paying for large delivery orders of pizza from Domino’s and coffee from Ross House.
“I knew the Auburn family is so supportive, but I definitely didn’t think that my platform could do something so special and so cool,” Davison said.
In 20 minutes, Davison and company had raised $1,800. Throughout Friday, Davison was receiving donations ranging from $5 to $2,000. When money kept rolling in and it became too much to spend in one day, she floated the idea of donating the remainder to AUTLive.
“It’s incredible,” Davison said. “We are all touched in some way by cancer, and it is a foundation that Bruce and his family hold very near and dear to their heart and has brought it to the Auburn Family. I’m personally touched by it with family going through it, so to be able to donate $7,800 within 24 hours on Twitter, it’s incredible.”
Even some students wanted Davison to spend the money on AUTLive instead of supplies. “That’s pretty cool for students to be like, no, I want my money to go to something bigger than them.”
Davison was also able to donate $500 to the UK Markey Cancer foundation in Kentucky — since Kentucky was Auburn’s opponent that next day on the court.
“I was scrolling through Twitter and started to see pictures of students camping out. I was like, ‘Wow, if I was out there 10 years ago, I would have absolutely wanted people to support me and get me snacks from Village dining,’” Davison said.
Shortly after Davison posted her ideas of delivering supplies, others on Twitter wanted to pitch in. “I think I had sent out $100 to kids and then all of a sudden other people, people pretty popular in the Auburn space wanted to jump in too — it just snowballed from there,” Davison said.
Eventually they put together a $500 order for pizza at Domino’s delivered around 11 p.m.
“It was sudden,” said Emily Curry, the Domino’s manager on duty at the time. “We were busy, but we knew what it was for. It was going out to all of those guys camping so we knew we had to get it done.”
Davison said she didn’t expect this outpouring of support, but she had been a part of something similar before. In 2020, she helped raise $5,000 through Twitter to donate to homeless shelters in Atlanta in the early days of the pandemic.
“It’s really awesome to give these students something they are going to go down with and talk about 40 years from now — for them to say things like, ‘Hey, I was at the first basketball campout and we had donuts and food delivered to us from a bunch of Auburn alums from around the country.’