It took just three hours for Auburn baseball to fill Plainsman Park for this weekend's NCAA Regional, as the program announced Monday afternoon that it had sold out its all session tickets.

The program also encouraged fans to check StubHub for a remaining, but limited, inventory of re-sale tickets.

According to Auburn deputy athletic director Rhett Hobart, additional tickets could become available starting mid-morning on each day of the regional depending on visiting team returns and scan rate within Plainsman Park. Those tickets would be available at this link.

At 12:30 p.m. CST, about an hour after Auburn found out it'd be the No. 13 overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, the program's online ticket sales link went live. By 12:50 p.m., the site showed no available seating for reserved or general admission tickets.

The Division I Baseball Committee announced its selections for this year's NCAA Tournament at 11 a.m. CST this morning, and Auburn found out it'd be hosting Southern Miss, Samford and Penn in a regional. The Tigers found out Sunday evening they'd be a regional host site for the second-straight year, marking the first such occurrence in program history.

Regional play begins Friday, with Samford and Southern Miss playing at 1 p.m. CST. Auburn faces off with Penn at 6 p.m. CST the same day. Should the Tigers beat Penn, they'll advance to play the winner of Friday's matchup between Southern Miss and Samford at 8 p.m. CST Saturday.