SOLD OUT SHOWDOWN: Auburn gymnastics hosts Alabama in rivalry meet

“So we’re just trying to make sure we can do everything we can and look back at the end of the week and say, ‘We did everything we could. There was nothing more we could’ve or wished we could’ve done.’”

Auburn enters flying high after laying down its second-best score in program history. The Tigers roared to a 197.350 last week in its home opener against Iowa State, topping 197 for the second consecutive week, and now looks to keep building with another strong showing.

Of course, it’s only the regular season. Of course, there’s a rhythm to the year: Auburn’s coaches aren’t going to ditch their long-term plans just to try to win a meet in January.

Still: Like Stevens said, it’s in the back of the mind of every gymnast stepping into every event.

Still: It’s the rivalry.

“I can’t hide that from them,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “I can’t hide what social media tells them and everything else. We all want this meet. This is why they came here. They came here for sellouts. They came here for national and international broadcasts, and they came here to go against the best. This is a top-10 matchup in Auburn Arena.”