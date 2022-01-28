SOLD OUT SHOWDOWN: Auburn gymnastics hosts Alabama in rivalry meet

There’s no sense trying to tiptoe over it.
There’s no hiding it. There’s no running from it. Why dance around it?
“There’s definitely a bit of a different feel in the gym this week,” Cassie Stevens shrugged.
Yes, it’s Auburn and Alabama. It’s the Tigers and Tide. It’s a top-10 throwdown. It’s national TV. It’s the new upstarts and the old streak.
It’s the rivalry.
And Auburn is embracing all that comes with it going into the throwdown Friday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
Alabama is ranked ninth in the national scoring averages, but Auburn is ranked eighth. Alabama once held a chokehold on the series winning 117 head-to-head meetings between 1979 and 2016, but Auburn won then and won again the last time the meet was held here in Auburn Arena in 2020.
Alabama is the defending SEC champion, but now Auburn has the Olympic champion.
Pick a storyline. It all leads to high drama and a sold-out show Friday night in Auburn Arena.
“It’s definitely in the back of everyone’s mind, because you just want to win,” said Stevens, a junior all-arounder, as the Tigers prepared for a practice earlier this week. “But there’s steps you take to get there, I think.
“So we’re just trying to make sure we can do everything we can and look back at the end of the week and say, ‘We did everything we could. There was nothing more we could’ve or wished we could’ve done.’”
Auburn enters flying high after laying down its second-best score in program history. The Tigers roared to a 197.350 last week in its home opener against Iowa State, topping 197 for the second consecutive week, and now looks to keep building with another strong showing.
Of course, it’s only the regular season. Of course, there’s a rhythm to the year: Auburn’s coaches aren’t going to ditch their long-term plans just to try to win a meet in January.
Still: Like Stevens said, it’s in the back of the mind of every gymnast stepping into every event.
Still: It’s the rivalry.
“I can’t hide that from them,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “I can’t hide what social media tells them and everything else. We all want this meet. This is why they came here. They came here for sellouts. They came here for national and international broadcasts, and they came here to go against the best. This is a top-10 matchup in Auburn Arena.”
The Tigers embrace it, and the Tigers want more: “What we want is for this to not be the anomaly,” Graba said. “We want this to be the norm. And in order to have it be the norm, we have to perform. So I’m not hiding it from them. I’m just reminding them that we’re still us. We’re pretty good when we’re us.”
Veteran stars like Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson lead Auburn this season with strong all-arounders like Stevens and Aria Brusch mixing in with Lee and the rest of a talented five-woman freshman class.
Lee shared the meet win on bars with Gobourne last Friday in her Auburn Arena debut, and will look to bounce back from a fall on beam this week.
Lee’s fellow freshman Sophia Groth split the beam title with Gabby McLaughlin last week — another newcomer making an instant impact.
Lee has competed bars, beam and floor this season, and is still awaiting her chance to make her collegiate debut on vault — but she could compete it Friday and could compete in the all-around in her first rivalry meet. She’s in the coaching staff’s top eight on each event, released Thursday night.
Gobourne, a regular anchor on floor, will likely close the meet again after winning floor last week with a 9.975, throwing a down a sensational routine which one judge scored as a perfect 10.
Auburn’s top eight on each event is as follows:
First rotation: Vault
- Drew Watson
- Derrian Gobourne
- Cassie Stevens
- Gabby McLaughlin
- Sophia Groth
- Sara Hubbard
- Sunisa Lee
- Caroline Leonard
Second rotation: Bars
- Sunisa Lee
- Derrian Gobourne
- Drew Watson
- Cassie Stevens
- Aria Brusch
- Piper Smith
- Adeline Sabados
- Caroline Leonard
Third rotation: Beam
- Sophia Groth
- Gabby McLaughlin
- Sunisa Lee
- Aria Brusch
- Cassie Stevens
- Olivia Hollingsworth
- Morgan Leigh Oldham
- Sara Hubbard
Fourth rotation: Floor
- Derrian Gobourne
- Drew Watson
- Cassie Stevens
- Aria Brusch
- Sophia Groth
- Sunisa Lee
- Sara Hubbard
- Ananda Brown