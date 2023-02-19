Cassie Stevens has always been steady.

“Solid as a rock,” her mom has said, thinking back to her days as a preteen and as a teenager in Junior Olympics.

Now as she’s a college senior, and as the No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team tries to catch lightning in a bottle for the second time and make a second straight Final Four, everyone around knows that the Tigers can’t make it without the force that she is.

The do-it-all all-arounder and the rest of the Tigers take on No. 16 Missouri on the road at 5 p.m. on SEC Network.

Stevens has been a model of consistency for Auburn all season. Competing in the all-around in every meet so far, Stevens has scored below a 9.850 just three times in 24 routines this season. Five times, she’s hit north of a 9.900. Head coach Jeff Graba says that while stars on the roster like Derrian Gobourne, Suni Lee and Sophia Groth deserve the credit they get, Stevens has been an unsung hero for the Tigers — both this year and last year.

She’s a force — but, her parents say, she’s always been that way.

Missy and Craig point to her competitiveness as something that’s stuck with their daughter throughout her career.

In a regional competition at Level Nine that would set Stevens up for an appearance in nationals, Stevens chipped a tooth mid-meet, suffering a setback that could’ve derailed her hopes of getting to nationals. But it didn’t shake her.

Missy recalls the day: On the other side of the gym and unable to get any closer to their daughter for her bars routine due to the layout of the building, Missy and Craig were noticing that Cassie’s warmup seemed to have her flying incredibly close to the higher of the two bars — concerningly close.

Come time for the actual event, it seemed to go off without a hitch. It was once Cassie stuck the dismount and finished the routine that it became evident something was wrong. Missy said she saw Cassie immediately put her hand under her chin before being escorted away to the athletic trainers on site.

Rushing down to be with trainers who were taking care of Stevens, they soon learned that she had hit that higher bar during the routine and had managed to tough it out.

“She had hit the high bar,” Missy said. “The force of the giant at the end of her routine had caused the blood to spatter all the way down her legs all over her.”

The diagnosis was rough: Stevens had chipped a tooth and ultimately needed stitches to get her mouth fixed up. Her coach and her parents, upon reaching her, were concerned with the amount of blood all over Stevens and the fact that she was crying.

Those tears, though, weren’t from pain. She was upset about the remainder of the meet.

“She was quite agitated, and kind of crying and her coach was trying to calm her down and basically say, ‘Why are you crying? What’s hurting?’” Missy recalled. “She was basically saying ‘I’m not going to make it to nationals.’”

Her coach challenged her in that moment: Why not?

“As soon as he said that, she just shut up and had that determined look,” Missy said.

She got the tears wiped away, left the trainers and made it back to the gym where beam warmups had already concluded and, after briefly convening to figure out a plan, it was decided that Cassie could warm up late and compete last in the event.

All was not lost. Her routine was already quite difficult so it was decided that her series and dismount would be “watered down” just so she could get through it.

“She was a solid as a rock,” her mother said.

Both her parents were holding their breath, but so was the entire arena: Because she was the final competitor on the final apparatus of the meet, all eyes were on Cassie.

She delivered, and qualified to go on to nationals that year.

Stevens has been solid that way for the Tigers all season. It was against NC State this season that she got some of that recognition: With Lee resting one event, it was Stevens who stepped up and won the all-around title at the meet with a 39.600.

Stevens laughed at the time saying she had a fair share of rough spots that night, too, taking a bump in her bars warmup when a mat wasn’t where it was supposed to be and later slipping in a puddle on a dash to the locker room during the meet.

Still, she posted two 9.925’s, a 9.850 and a 9.900 that night. She’s continued that success since then, something the Tigers need in the thick of their SEC schedule.

Head coach Jeff Graba called her a “workhorse” following that NC State victory and her parents see that same ethic in her — she may not be the most vocal person in the gym and her scores may not be the flashiest, but she puts in the work to set a consistent standard for her team.

At the end of the 2022 season, Cassie Stevens was awarded the “Heart of a Champion” award by hear team. Auburn gymnastics created that award just for her, in recognition of her contributions to the team that were much larger than just what she brought in competition.

She’s bringing that same energy every week in 2023 and it’s paying off.