'Something to build on': Auburn can't keep up in loss to No. 1 Gonzaga

Auburn (1-1) cut Gonzaga’s 17-point lead all the way down to nine with five-and-a-half minutes left in the first half thanks to Babatunde Akingbola’s layup, Tyrell Jones’ two free throws and 3-pointers from Allen Flanigan and Devan Cambridge. Those heroics were part of an impressive opening half by the Tigers, but it was play they were unable to sustain.

Gonzaga showed why it’s considered a true title contender this year, as the Bulldogs put the pressure on the Tigers and bullied them in the remaining time before halftime on a scoring streak that left the Bulldogs up 14 at the break. Gonazaga’s Drew Timme delivered several of the big plays before intermission by dominating down low and adding five points in the final four minutes and 25 seconds of the half.

Timme had 17 points at the break on his way to a career-high 28 points. His play was crucial as the Bulldogs dominated the Tigers down low and ended the contest by outscoring Auburn in the paint 52-16.

“Obviously they got great looks. They executed. Again, we weren't very disruptive. Just a ton of breakdowns,” Pearl said. “Gonzaga got what they wanted whenever they wanted it, and so obviously a ton of points in the paint for them. High-percentage looks. That's why they shot the percentage that they did.”