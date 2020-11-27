'Something to build on': Auburn can't keep up in loss to No. 1 Gonzaga

The Auburn Tigers understood the margin of error was slim to none against No. 1 Gonzaga on Friday. While the Tigers made plenty of plays early, their mistakes allowed the Bulldogs to comfortably pull away.
Auburn’s first-half turnovers and foul troubles opened the door for Gonzaga, which took control just before halftime on the way to a 90-67 victory. The loss left the Tigers with a 1-1 record in the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament after beating Saint Joseph’s in overtime Thursday.
“We're obviously disappointed that we didn't play better. Gonzaga had a lot to do with that,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Defensively, we weren't disruptive. I think a lot is understanding what we are capable of doing and dictating a little bit more defensively, which we didn't. We were very reactive. We need to do a better job of communicating our actions on the defensive end and just try to be more disruptive. Obviously, you let a really good team with talent that run good stuff run their stuff, they're going to have their way with you.
“We know a lot more about us now than we did about 24 hours ago, and it's something to build on.”
Gonzaga (2-0) led for the better part of the first half while Auburn battled and repeatedly prevented the Bulldogs from putting the game out of reach. That narrative changed just before halftime.
Auburn (1-1) cut Gonzaga’s 17-point lead all the way down to nine with five-and-a-half minutes left in the first half thanks to Babatunde Akingbola’s layup, Tyrell Jones’ two free throws and 3-pointers from Allen Flanigan and Devan Cambridge. Those heroics were part of an impressive opening half by the Tigers, but it was play they were unable to sustain.
Gonzaga showed why it’s considered a true title contender this year, as the Bulldogs put the pressure on the Tigers and bullied them in the remaining time before halftime on a scoring streak that left the Bulldogs up 14 at the break. Gonazaga’s Drew Timme delivered several of the big plays before intermission by dominating down low and adding five points in the final four minutes and 25 seconds of the half.
Timme had 17 points at the break on his way to a career-high 28 points. His play was crucial as the Bulldogs dominated the Tigers down low and ended the contest by outscoring Auburn in the paint 52-16.
“Obviously they got great looks. They executed. Again, we weren't very disruptive. Just a ton of breakdowns,” Pearl said. “Gonzaga got what they wanted whenever they wanted it, and so obviously a ton of points in the paint for them. High-percentage looks. That's why they shot the percentage that they did.”
The opening minutes of the second half effectively ended the Tigers’ chances of clawing their way back. Gonzaga’s Cody Kispert came through with a dunk and a 3-pointer before Anton Watson added a layup to push the Bulldogs’ lead to 21 within the first 82 seconds of the second half. Pearl promptly called a timeout to try and stop the Bulldogs’ surge.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Bulldogs’ dominance didn’t stop after the brief break. Gonzaga’s lead ballooned to 27 points with a little over 11 minutes to go to set the stage for the Bulldogs to cruise from there.
Gonzaga ended the victory having shot 52.9 percent from the field with 19 second-chance points.
Auburn’s main problem against the Bulldogs when the lead was still within reach was turnovers. The Tigers had 11 in the first half alone, which the Bulldogs repeatedly pounced on and turned into 16 points.
The Tigers also had some key players get in foul trouble in the game’s opening half. Jaylin Williams, who was the hero of Thursday’s victory, had to be closely monitored Friday after being charged with three fouls within the first 13 minutes of action.
Williams did not score against the Bulldogs while only logging 20 minutes.
“Big foul trouble for us early kind of messed up our rotations,” Pearl said. “That said, even though we had some really strange lineups out there in the first half, the bench actually outplayed the starters in some ways.”
Despite the disappointing final result, the Tigers showed plenty of reason for the young team to be optimistic.
Several Auburn players who are trying to prove themselves played well, including Flanigan, who had a career-high 20 points and scored Auburn’s first 10 points in the second half. Flanigan, who was 7-of-11 from the field and hit four 3-pointers, credited his performance to playing to his strengths against a strong Gonzaga defense.
“They tried to shade my left hand, and it gave me room to shoot the ball. Just got to take shots,” Flanigan said. “I feel like I’ve taken some steps forward. I worked a lot on catch-and-shoot [this offseason], just making shots and being able to play off the dribble and get my guys shots.”
Justin Powell, who had seven points, six rebounds and three assists, also impressed as he steps up to help fill Sharife Cooper’s role at point guard.
Auburn has little time to regroup, as the Tigers head to Orlando to face UCF on Monday.
Pearl noted UCF will have had all its energy focused on Auburn since the Knights’ scheduled game against Oklahoma was canceled; he also called upon his players to use the Gonzaga loss as a launching point into the rest of the season.
“Which team is going to get better more throughout the season, Auburn or Gonzaga? If they continue to get better, they'll be right there making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament and have a good chance. If we continue to get better, we will have a chance to be a competitive team this year. So that's the challenge,” Pearl said.
