Sonny D! DiChiara takes Auburn by storm with his big bat and even bigger personality

Sonny DiChiara’s cream-colored top stood out in a swath of gray Samford jerseys Tuesday night.

Following the Tigers’ game against the Bulldogs at Plainsman Park, DiChiara was one of a few Auburn players chatting it up with the opponent. He greeted old friends, took pictures and gave hugs behind home plate.

A year ago, DiChiara would have blended right in, as he played at Samford for three years.

“It was fun,” DiChiara said of playing his former team. “They were wanting to get me out, and I was wanting to get ahead just as bad … and they were on the good end of the stick tonight.”

DiChiara had an off night against his former teammates, going 0 for 3 in a 4-1 win. However, the first baseman has quickly settled into a big role for No. 17 Auburn. Heading into the Tigers’ weekend series against Mississippi State, DiChiara leads the Tigers and the Southeastern Conference in multiple statistical hitting categories.

“I keep thinking there's no way he's going to do it again, and he just does it, just about every time,” Auburn outfielder Kason Howell said. “Home run, double, hit, walk, whatever. You name it. He's doing some damage at the plate.”

While DiChiara has had on-field success for the Tigers, he’s also brought with him a bright personality, one that Auburn Coach Butch Thompson described as authentic.

“It's always a smile,” Thompson said. “It's one of those smiles that just kind of relaxes the room, kind of keeps everybody laughing. ... He doesn’t have to force it. It's just him being himself, and that's when it's the most genuine.

“I tell them, like with the cheering, and backflips, and everything that happens in baseball, I'm into real emotion, not into manufactured emotions. Him being lovable and him being a great personality, and a great person, it's not manufactured. It's real, and it's the same every day.”

The 6-foot-1, 263-pound DiChiara’s personality is evident, whether in his nicknames (“Sonny D” or “The Thicc King”) or his walk-up song, Louis Prima’s rendition of “Che La Luna,” which he said has been the same since high school.

The success has looked easy for DiChiara this season. However, his road to Auburn and college baseball weren’t without struggles.

The senior dealt with a bevy of injuries in high school and early in his college career. Before any of it, he was also diagnosed with chiari malformation — a condition in which one’s brian tissue extends into their spinal canal — in July 2012. It required DiChiara to undergo brain surgery in eighth grade.

Since then, DiChiara has dealt with three other major injuries, two of which required surgery. Heading into his sophomore year of high school, he wound up with three stress fractures in his lumbar vertebrae, which made him miss all of his sophomore baseball season. The fall of his junior year, he injured his throwing elbow, which required Tommy John surgery that November.

DiChiara committed to Samford his junior year of high school, and played his freshman season with ankle pain. He learned the following summer that he had five torn ligaments in his ankle, which required another surgery.

“It definitely taught me to never take anything for granted, just [to] work hard every day,” DiChiara said of his injuries. “Obviously, injuries are going to happen. Hopefully, I don't have to experience anymore, but when they do happen, I know what it takes to come back.”

Despite the slew of injuries, DiChiara found his way to the field often at Samford. He played in 126 games in three seasons, including all of 2019 and the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He batted .289 in that span, with 19 extra base hits and 41 home runs. He was also a key figure on Samford's 2021 team, which gave the program its third-ever Southern Conference title and third-ever NCAA Regional appearance.

After former Samford head coach Casey Dunn departed for the same role at Alabama-Birmingham in June, DiChiara entered the transfer portal. The power hitter received interest from a few SEC schools and committed to the Tigers in July.

Committing to Auburn achieved a long-time dream of DiChiara’s, which was to play baseball in the SEC, but it also fed into his childhood, as he grew up an Auburn fan. His mother, Lara DiChiara, is an Auburn alumnae, and was a Diamond Doll for part of her time as a student.

“Of course, we would have been happy with anybody that picked him up, because that's just such a blessing,” Lara said of her son entering the transfer portal. “But of course, my heart was always like, ‘Please, Auburn; please, Auburn; please, Auburn’ the whole time.”

With an aunt and three cousins living in Auburn, the Hoover-raised Sonny often found himself at Auburn football games when he was younger. He has fond memories of the 2010 National Championship season, as well as the kick-six in 2013.

“Obviously, I wanted to play for [Auburn] growing up,” Sonny said, “and so when I went into the portal, they were one of the first schools to reach out, and obviously, I knew it was a done deal right there.”

The transition to SEC baseball has felt about as seamless as it has looked, Sonny said. Ahead of the MSU series, he leads the Tigers in nine hitting categories, and he leads the SEC in batting average (.432), slugging (.917), on base (.585) percentage and walks (31). He’s also top-five in the conference in doubles (13), home runs (11) and total bases (88), and has earned SEC Player of the Week honors and a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week accolade.

The senior said the consistency of both the velocity he has seen and the umpire strike zones he’s seen in the SEC has been beneficial to his success.

“That's playing a big factor,” Sonny said. “Being able to take a pitch one ball off, and just knowing that confidently it is a ball, that helps out a batter. That plays into my approach and what I want to do at the plate. So, I think just for the past four years, I've kept the same approach. I just kept building on and building on it, and it's really working out for me and I hope it continues to.”

As much as he enjoys Sonny’s personality, Thompson also enjoys the first baseman’s success, though he was quick to acknowledge Tuesday how early the Tigers are into SEC play.

“We're not even at the halfway point in the league yet, but he did start well, and he started in our league well,” Thompson said. “I think that's huge. I don't want them to cool off, but it's a long season, right? ... That's why I want him to stay focused on what he's doing, because people are going to start trying to ask him more questions. People are going to want to start interviewing him. How does he handle that?

“It’s normal. It's part of the deal, because that stuff's coming more in this present moment, and can he keep making sure he's prepared for his at-bats instead of just starting to talk about how good he’s done? But everybody's got to go through that at some point. It’s his time.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.