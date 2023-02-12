The younger sister of highly touted freshman Olivia Greaves will also be joining the Auburn gymnastics team, as Sophia Greaves announced over the weekend that she’ll be continuing her academic and athletic career at Auburn.

Sophia Greaves is a senior in high school and she’ll join the team as part of the class of 2023, eligible to compete starting January 2024.

She joins a stacked Auburn class of 2023 which includes Julianne Huff and Lyden Saltness, who are ranked as a five-star and as a four-star, respectively, by College Gym News. Sophia Greaves is unrated, a level-10 gymnast competing out of Athletic Edge Sports Center on Staten Island. Her best scores often come on bars: In the 2022 New York state championships, she scored a 9.350 on bars, good for a tie for fifth place in Senior Division A.

Olivia Greaves was a five-star prospect in the class of 2022, sitting out this season after surgery and expected to make her Auburn debut in January 2024.

“Beyond excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Auburn University to continue my academic and athletic career,” Sophia Greaves posted on Instagram on Saturday. “Thank you to everyone who played a part in my journey and to the Auburn coaching staff for this opportunity. I could not be more grateful for the support of my family and coaches.

“This truly is a dream come true, so blessed to be able to soon call this place home!! War Eagle!”

College Gym News ranks Auburn’s 2023 signing class as the No. 10 class in its team rankings. Auburn’s 2024 class is ranked No. 6.

Committed for the 2024 class are five-star Oliva Ahern plus four-stars Marissa Neal and Katelyn Jong, who are Team USA hopefuls for the 2024 Olympics. Four-star Sophia Bell and three-star Anna Flynn Cashion are also committed to be part of that class.