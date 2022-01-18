Sophia Groth earns SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Freshman Sophia Groth of the No. 7 Auburn gymnastics team was named Co-Freshman of the Week, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

The West Des Moines, Iowa product put together big performances for the Tigers at No. 15 Arkansas last Friday, helping the Tigers score a 197.250 in the win in Fayetteville. That score marked the second-highest road score in program history.

In the second rotation, Groth led off vault with a career-best 9.875 by sticking her landing. That score placed her in a tie for second overall.

In her first career appearance on beam, Groth came in a tie for third with a 9.9. Her score helped Auburn secure the team win as the squad put together a 49.375 in the event. That total on beam finished in the top 10 in program history.

Groth also added a 9.85 on floor to tie her career best.

The Tigers open their home schedule Friday, Jan. 21, against Iowa State. Auburn and the Cyclones will face off at 7 p.m. CT in Auburn Arena and the meet will be streamed on SEC Network+.