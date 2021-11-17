South Carolina quite familiar with Auburn’s TJ Finley, Mike Bobo

When it comes to what the Auburn offense does Saturday against South Carolina, there are two important aspects of the Tigers’ attack that the Gamecocks already have experience with.

South Carolina’s returning players from 2020 should have a good understanding of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who served in the same role with the Gamecocks last season. Additionally, the Gamecocks’ defenders already know what it’s like to face Auburn quarterback TJ Finley given Finley made his collegiate debut against the Gamecocks in October 2020.

In regards to Finley, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer explained there are some advantages to having faced the 6-foot-6, 242-pound sophomore before.

“From a physical standpoint, they know what he looks like in person. They know that he can throw the football,” Beamer said Tuesday. “If anything, I think it's just that seeing him out there on the field for the first time won't be the first time they see him. I was at Mississippi State and we played against LSU and JaMarcus Russell, and the guy looks like JaMarcus Russell. I mean, I've never seen him in person, but you turn on the video and you see how big he is.”

The Tigers are hopeful Finley has the kind of success he produced when the true freshman led LSU against South Carolina last fall.

