Southeast Missouri State defensive back Bydarrius Knighten commits to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have added another experienced defensive back to their roster.

Former Southeast Missouri State defensive back Bydarrius Knighten announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday. The 6-foot, 197-pound Knighten will come to Auburn with one year of eligibility remaining.

A native of Tunica, Mississippi, Knighten entered the 2020 season as a preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference selection. He recorded 40 tackles – included 27 solo tackles – with one interception and one tackle for loss in eight games last fall.

Knighten received first team All-OVC honors and was an honorable mention HERO Sports Sophomore All-American in 2018. He was a second team All-OVC selection the following year.

In total, Knighten played in 45 games at SEMO with 262 total tackles, 23 pass break-ups, six interceptions and four tackles for loss. He announced he was entering the transfer portal on April 26.

Knighten becomes Auburn’s second addition via the transfer portal this week after former UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair committed on Wednesday.

Knighten’s addition will help an Auburn secondary that boasts several experienced players but lost safety Chris Thompson and cornerback signee Kamal Hadden in recent weeks.