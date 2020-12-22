‘Special opportunity’: Harsin leaves his home for a chance at greatness

Auburn’s a family, they always say.
For Bryan Harsin, he must have seen something special here for him to leave his own.
Born in Boise and a Boise State lifer, Harsin left his dream job for Auburn football on Tuesday, surely pulled at the heart toward a new chapter in a new place.
Harsin played quarterback at Boise State, and played at Capital High School in Boise before that. He worked his way up on the Boise State staff from a graduate assistant to offensive coordinator, and served on the sidelines during the Broncos’ epic win over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. He was there during the program’s rise to prominence under Chris Petersen, and after Harsin replaced Gus Malzahn at Arkansas State in 2013, he went back to become the first-ever alumnus to serve as head coach at Boise State starting in 2014.
But now he’s come into a chance to move on to one of the best programs in college football, in the best conference in college football.
He’s come into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on the Plains in Auburn.
“I knew it would take a special opportunity to get me out of Boise,” Harsin said in a statement after he was hired, “and Auburn is exactly that, the chance to compete at the highest level for one of the greatest programs in college football.”
He said he’s excited and humbled for the chance, and that he has “a tremendous amount of respect” for the coaches and players in the SEC — who rank among the best in the sport.
Auburn won a national championship 10 years ago and competed for another in 2013. Only six programs have ever won a College Football Playoff game, and while Auburn hasn’t yet, it’s in the right league with the resources at the team’s disposal to make that happen.
Harsin immediately says he can.
“[I] am ready to help build a foundation at Auburn where we can consistently compete for championships,” his statement also said. “I want our program to make Auburn proud both on and off the field with consistent excellence.”
Harsin and his wife Kes have two daughters, Devyn Lynn and Dayn Mykena, and a son, Davis.
They haven’t become part of the Auburn family just yet. He’s still excited just to meet the Auburn family, he said.
But he surely hopes Auburn embraces him — just like he embraces this opportunity.
“Kes, our kids and I can't wait to meet the Auburn family and get to work!” he said. “War Eagle!"