‘Special opportunity’: Harsin leaves his home for a chance at greatness

Auburn’s a family, they always say.

For Bryan Harsin, he must have seen something special here for him to leave his own.

Born in Boise and a Boise State lifer, Harsin left his dream job for Auburn football on Tuesday, surely pulled at the heart toward a new chapter in a new place.

Harsin played quarterback at Boise State, and played at Capital High School in Boise before that. He worked his way up on the Boise State staff from a graduate assistant to offensive coordinator, and served on the sidelines during the Broncos’ epic win over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. He was there during the program’s rise to prominence under Chris Petersen, and after Harsin replaced Gus Malzahn at Arkansas State in 2013, he went back to become the first-ever alumnus to serve as head coach at Boise State starting in 2014.

But now he’s come into a chance to move on to one of the best programs in college football, in the best conference in college football.

He’s come into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on the Plains in Auburn.