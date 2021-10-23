Staff picks for Auburn football's Most Valuable Players so far

At the pause point in the Auburn football season, the Tigers catch their breath after going up and down the roller coaster in their first seven games.
Auburn is on a bye this Saturday, preparing for its next game Oct. 30 against Ole Miss.
At the not-quite-midway point, Auburn has seen new stars emerge, reliable names bounce back, and plenty of memorable moments made already this season.
Here are the O-A News sports staff picks for Offensive MVP, Defensive MVP and more from the first seven weeks of the season.
Polled are Auburn beat writer Jordan Hill, sports intern Jake Weese and deputy editor Justin Lee.
Who has been Auburn’s Offensive MVP?
JORDAN HILL: Despite finding his job in jeopardy four games into the season, junior quarterback Bo Nix has been the offensive MVP so far.
Nix wowed starting with Auburn’s victory against LSU — the Tigers’ first win in Baton Rouge since 1999 — and followed it up with a competent showing against Georgia marred by drops along with one of the best starts of his career at Arkansas.
You can’t ignore his early issues this fall, but it’s fair to say Auburn wouldn’t be where it is right now without Nix.
JAKE WEESE: It was an up-and-down start to the season for Bo Nix, but since his benching against Georgia State, he’s been a magician for the Tigers.
Against LSU, Nix did something that an Auburn quarterback hasn’t done since 1999 and helped lead Auburn to a win over LSU in Baton Rouge. Two weeks later, against Arkansas, Nix finished 21-of-26 with a season-high 296 passing yards and three total touchdowns.
It’ll be interesting to see if he can keep the momentum going the rest of this season.
JUSTIN LEE: Has this been the year? It’s been more of a roller coaster than Bo Nix would’ve wanted, but I agree that he’s been Auburn’s best offensive weapon this season. I think Nix is a great college football player — even though he doesn’t play like it all the time — and I think the key to Auburn’s stretch run lies with Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo unlocking as much potential as there is in their quarterback.
Whether they went down to Baton Rouge deciding to let Nix off the leash, or if he decided to jump off the leash himself and go back to his gunslinger ways, we’ll never know. But by the Arkansas game the coaches were giving him designed runs in the red zone — something that was missing at Penn State that may well have lost them that game.
For the stretch run of the season: Let Bo be Bo, because Bo at his best gives you your best chance to win.
Who has been Auburn’s Defensive MVP?
JORDAN HILL: This could go to a number of players, but my choice is one of the big men up front.
Sophomore defensive end Colby Wooden was counted on to take a step forward this fall, and he’s done that and then some. Through seven games, Wooden has 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and four sacks. Per College Football Film Room, he leads the nation by generating pressure on 27.4 percent of the dropbacks he’s faced this year.
Defensive coordinator Derek Mason’s scheme is predicated on delivering consistent pressure up front. Without Wooden, it’s hard to imagine the Tigers would have had the kind of success they’ve had defensively.
JAKE WEESE: Along with being named a 2021 team captain, Chandler Wooten can add midseason defensive MVP from me to his resume.
Wooten opted out of the 2020 season, but you wouldn’t know it by watching his play this season. Fellow linebacker and team captain Owen Pappoe suffered a lower-body injury in the second half against Penn State and hasn’t played since. But Wooten, along with Zakoby McClain, have kept the linebackers performing at a high level.
Wooten is currently second on the team in total tackles with 52 and has three tackles for a loss. The only player with more total tackles is McClain with 53.
JUSTIN LEE: Jake stole my answer. We knew Chandler Wooten would play an important role just as a team captain this season, but the way he’s plugged in a leak with Owen Pappoe out has been phenomenal.
When K.J. Britt went down last season, it was a story every week as opposing offenses attacked that gap. Pappoe, who may well be Auburn’s most talented football player, has gone down but because of Wooten has stepped up so well, it’s been pretty much a non-story.
It’s one of those things where you know you’re doing your job well if no one is saying anything at all.
Who has been the Tigers’ Freshman MVP?
JORDAN HILL: This one should be unanimous.
Running back Jarquez Hunter was seen as a late addition to a position that desperately needed depth, but the three-star prospect had no interest in simply being a name on the roster. Hunter came on quickly and has wasted no time in proving he can be the lightning to sophomore back Tank Bigsby’s thunder.
JAKE WEESE: Jarquez Hunter easily.
Outside of Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers, there were doubts about Auburn’s depth at running back this offseason. Hunter answered those questions in the first game by rushing for over 100 yards and a score on just nine carries. He’s been a force to be reckoned with this season and has impressed each week.
JUSTIN LEE: It’s Jarquez. There was a time in the offseason when the outlook for Auburn’s depth at running back looked absolutely dire. Hunter has seemingly come out of nowhere as a boon to the backfield, and an instant-impact player for the Tigers.
Who stands out as Auburn’s top newcomer so far?
JORDAN HILL: You could go a number of ways with this one as well, but I’m going with the very first addition Bryan Harsin made at Auburn.
EDGE Eku Leota came from a defensive-minded school at Northwestern, but his role at Auburn in 2021 was unclear. The junior has stepped up in TD Moultry’s absence and has provided consistent pressure up front, which leaves him with 13 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.
Leota’s TFL number is tied with Wooden for the team lead. Like Wooden, Leota’s pressure has been a difference maker, and he’ll be counted on to keep it up as the season goes along.
JAKE WEESE: This was a tossup for me since a couple of players have stood out, but I’m going with the big man from Montgomery in Marcus Harris.
This summer, the defensive lineman transferred from Kansas to Auburn and was brought in to help the defensive line get back to its dominant ways. While he’s been quiet at times, the sophomore has 18 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack and a fumble recovery this season.
Auburn’s game against Arkansas was Harris’ best of the season as he finished with six total tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. If the Arkansas game was any indication, Harris is starting to become a problem for opposing offenses.
JUSTIN LEE: Bydarrius Knighten deserves a mention because he’s been around the ball a lot on defense for a plug-and-play newcomer — but my pick will be Demetris Robertson. I’m sure some fans have been hoping for even more out of him, especially as the wide receivers room as a whole has been disappointing so far this season, but being realistic about what the expectations for him should’ve been, I think he’s played his role well. I think those wide receiver struggles are a whole lot worse if Robertson didn’t transfer in this season.
Who has been the Tigers’ best breakthrough player?
JORDAN HILL: My breakthrough player has stepped up at a position where the Tigers so desperately needed someone to get the job done.
Sophomore wide receiver Kobe Hudson played here and there in 2020, but this year he’s come on as Auburn’s most consistent target in the pass game. He has 22 receptions for 296 yards and one touchdown this fall, and in four of the last five games he’s had at least three catches.
The receiving corps as a whole still needs to step up, but Hudson is most certainly the member of the group who has been the most impressive.
JAKE WEESE: My breakthrough player is, without a doubt, John Samuel Shenker.
The senior tight end came into the season with 15 receptions for 158 yards in three years of play. In 2021, he’s already surpassed all those numbers with 20 receptions for 268 yards in just seven games.
Honestly, the entire position group has impressed me this fall as multiple tight ends have seen the field and caught passes this season.
JUSTIN LEE: I’m going to double up and give two nods to Chandler Wooten. What he’s done in Owen Pappoe’s absence has been simply remarkable. For him to come back from last season in his playing shape is an underrated story in college football. It has been incredible. Hats go off to Chandler for putting his family first — which is always the right call. And kudos to him for delivering on his promise to come back to the team just as good as ever.
What has been Auburn’s Play of the Year so far?
JORDAN HILL: If you’re choosing one play from the first seven games as the one to burn into your memory, the answer is not even debatable.
Nix’s mad scramble in the backfield-turned-touchdown throw to Tyler Fromm may go down as the most impressive play in Nix’s collegiate career. It not only was an unbelievable moment that sparked a historic Auburn win in Tiger Stadium, but it stood as an early instance of what’s proven to be a strong stretch of play from the junior QB.
As far as plays are concerned, when in doubt, pick the play that spawned its own T-shirt.
JAKE WEESE: Bo Nix to Tyler Fromm is not only the play of the year but one that I can see airing on the video board at Jordan-Hare for seasons to come.
With a 13-0 deficit in the second quarter, Nix’s touchdown strike to Fromm was the spark Auburn needed as they outscored LSU 24-6 the rest of the way.
The moment was not only a signature moment for Nix but Fromm as well. The tight end’s touchdown reception from Nix was the first touchdown of his career.
JUSTIN LEE: I’ve got another one: We probably don’t see that memorable Bo Nix touchdown pass in Baton Rouge if Auburn loses a week earlier against Georgia State.
In fact, we don’t know how any of this goes if Auburn doesn’t escape that game. You never know how a locker room is going to respond after a loss so demoralizing. This early in Bryan Harsin’s coaching tenure, that loss could’ve been nothing short of a disaster.
But the crisis was averted because of TJ Finley’s fourth-down touchdown pass to save the game in the final minute of the game. Finley scrambled, improvised, didn’t give up on the play even when Auburn was dead to rights, and hit Shedrick Jackson for the 10-yard touchdown on Auburn’s last gasp.