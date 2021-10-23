Staff picks for Auburn football's Most Valuable Players so far

JAKE WEESE: My breakthrough player is, without a doubt, John Samuel Shenker.

The senior tight end came into the season with 15 receptions for 158 yards in three years of play. In 2021, he’s already surpassed all those numbers with 20 receptions for 268 yards in just seven games.

Honestly, the entire position group has impressed me this fall as multiple tight ends have seen the field and caught passes this season.

JUSTIN LEE: I’m going to double up and give two nods to Chandler Wooten. What he’s done in Owen Pappoe’s absence has been simply remarkable. For him to come back from last season in his playing shape is an underrated story in college football. It has been incredible. Hats go off to Chandler for putting his family first — which is always the right call. And kudos to him for delivering on his promise to come back to the team just as good as ever.

What has been Auburn’s Play of the Year so far?

JORDAN HILL: If you’re choosing one play from the first seven games as the one to burn into your memory, the answer is not even debatable.