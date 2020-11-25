‘Start all over’: Auburn women’s basketball resets with new faces

“So I don’t want them to get caught up in who’s starting, who’s not starting. At this point right now, because of the world that we’re living in, they all have to be ready to play.”

Auburn has eight non-conference games scheduled before SEC play opens at the end of December.

After Wednesday’s game, Auburn turns around and plays Samford at home on Saturday before hosting Gardner-Webb next Tuesday — then traveling for its only non-conference road game at Houston on Dec. 5.

Once on the floor, the Tigers hope to prove that the rebuild is building toward something special.

“They fit in pretty well,” said Scott-Grayson, a transfer from Baylor who was a McDonald’s All-American in 2018. “Actually getting into the swing of things, and us having a whole new team, I feel like it took some time for us to jell, but we’re actually getting there. So I feel like we won’t have a problem or issue on the court when the season comes. I feel like everybody’s starting to mesh.”

Tonight’s game will be streamed on SEC Network+ through the ESPN app. Brit Bowen will lead the radio call on WTGZ 93.9 FM.

“It’s a whole different environment,” Thompson said. “And like Coach Flo said, it’s always good to start over. But just the intensity, the mindset that everybody has, they just want to get after it. And that’s what’s so exciting about it — just high energy in practice. And it’s not just one day out of the week, but it’s day after day, that we’re just getting after it.”

