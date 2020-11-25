‘Start all over’: Auburn women’s basketball resets with new faces

Terri Williams-Flournoy cracked a smile. She could hear her players giggling across the room — in the bubble together in Auburn Arena.
Everything’s new for Auburn women’s basketball this season. That includes life in the ‘new normal.’ Auburn gets set to open a season unlike any other tonight when the Tigers host USC Upstate, in their first game of pandemic play. That also includes an overhauled roster: 10 new Tigers will be making their Auburn basketball debut today.
But charting new territory can be a fun thing for the players and for Williams-Flournoy, trying to reinvent her tenure now in her ninth season as Auburn’s head coach.
This time she was laughing about preseason practices — about how the Tigers have had to focus in on the basics with so many new faces on the team. “My playbook looks like a three-page paper right now,” she joked, “compared to what it usually looks like.”
It’s a start.
Tonight, the rebuild can finally begin.
Auburn meets USC Upstate at 6 p.m. in Auburn Arena.
“Sometimes it’s not a bad thing to start all over,” Williams-Flournoy admitted, in a remote preseason press conference conducted through Zoom. “And this year, from the practices that we’ve had and the energy and the excitement, it’s been good to start all over. It’s been an exciting year thus far.”
Williams-Flournoy was also keeping things simple in practice back then because those newcomers were being asked to learn multiple positions at once — with the team knowing that each player is just a positive test away from being sat for multiple games.
Three players set to make their Auburn debut are set to make Auburn’s starting lineup.
Several players left after the Tigers finished with an 11-18 record this season.
A few stayed, including record-breaking forward Unique Thompson, set to start her senior season as the veteran anchor of a team turning the page, plus energetic sophomore shooting guard Annie Hughes, an Auburn lifer. Those should be two of Auburn’s starters at tipoff.
The other three are part of the newcomer group. There’s Honesty Scott-Grayson, who along with one other at least practiced with Auburn last year while sitting out for transfer rules. Then there’s freshman wing player Aicha Coulibaly, one of four youngsters fresh out high school new to the team. Then there’s junior college transfer Kira Lowery, at point guard, one of the players picked up from across the country to help fill out the pieced-together roster.
But 10 or 11 or even more could see time as the Tigers learn how to put those pieces together.
“What I told our team is that, at the end of the day, everybody’s got to be ready to play,” Williams-Flournoy said. “You’ve got to know everything. We might be down to eight players and whatever eight players those are, they have to be ready to play.
“So I don’t want them to get caught up in who’s starting, who’s not starting. At this point right now, because of the world that we’re living in, they all have to be ready to play.”
Auburn has eight non-conference games scheduled before SEC play opens at the end of December.
After Wednesday’s game, Auburn turns around and plays Samford at home on Saturday before hosting Gardner-Webb next Tuesday — then traveling for its only non-conference road game at Houston on Dec. 5.
Once on the floor, the Tigers hope to prove that the rebuild is building toward something special.
“They fit in pretty well,” said Scott-Grayson, a transfer from Baylor who was a McDonald’s All-American in 2018. “Actually getting into the swing of things, and us having a whole new team, I feel like it took some time for us to jell, but we’re actually getting there. So I feel like we won’t have a problem or issue on the court when the season comes. I feel like everybody’s starting to mesh.”
Tonight’s game will be streamed on SEC Network+ through the ESPN app. Brit Bowen will lead the radio call on WTGZ 93.9 FM.
“It’s a whole different environment,” Thompson said. “And like Coach Flo said, it’s always good to start over. But just the intensity, the mindset that everybody has, they just want to get after it. And that’s what’s so exciting about it — just high energy in practice. And it’s not just one day out of the week, but it’s day after day, that we’re just getting after it.”
