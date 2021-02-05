Start strong, again: Auburn gymnastics back in action against No. 2 LSU

Veteran starters Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch are back in the projected starting lineup for the Auburn gymnastics team, as the Tigers get set to take on No. 2 LSU in their return to the floor at 6 p.m. Friday in Auburn Arena.
It’s a good thing for Auburn, with the season’s schedule thrown off balance and the Tigers now resetting and staring down the barrel of five straight meets to close the season.
It’s like starting all over.
At least they’ll begin again with all their guns.
“We’re definitely not 100-percent yet but we’re moving in the right direction,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said.
Stevens and Brusch, regular starters for Auburn in multiple events, both missed each of Auburn’s last two meets in mid-January, before Auburn’s meet with LSU originally scheduled for last week was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the LSU program.
That gave Auburn some time to recover and to get Brusch and Stevens back closer to gym-ready, but it means the mid-season bye originally scheduled for this weekend is gone, and that the stretch run of the season has gotten that much harder.
It doesn’t help matters that the run starts with the second-ranked team in the country.
But that part, at least, is nothing new for Auburn, which always says it’s up for competition against the best.
“Every weekend is going to be a tough matchup,” Graba said. Auburn opened the season with No. 1 Florida, and then met No. 8 Kentucky and No. 10 Alabama before the postponement. “Obviously we’ve had a really young team and we’ve had nothing but top-10 opponents, so in that respect this is nothing new to us.
“I guess the predictable thing is, LSU, we know they’re one of the best teams in the country — not just in our conference but they’re one of the best teams in the country — and we expect to see them ready to go because they’re going to try to take that No. 1 spot from Florida. And our girls have to go right back to doing what we’ve been preaching: You’ve got to keep your head down and get better.”
Brusch, who was dealing with a shoulder injury earlier this season, will be back in the lineup on bars while working to get back on beam. Graba said her shoulder was injured on the floor and her floor routine will probably have to be tweaked so she doesn’t re-aggravate it.
Stevens was medically unavailable the last two meets but is back in the all-around and set to compete in all four events.
Even with them back, Graba doesn’t expect Auburn to reach its scoring potential in its first meet after revamping the lineup again — but, just as the Tigers opened the season with No. 1 Florida, they figure there’s no better place to start over than with another one of the top teams in No. 2 LSU.