Start strong, again: Auburn gymnastics back in action against No. 2 LSU

“Every weekend is going to be a tough matchup,” Graba said. Auburn opened the season with No. 1 Florida, and then met No. 8 Kentucky and No. 10 Alabama before the postponement. “Obviously we’ve had a really young team and we’ve had nothing but top-10 opponents, so in that respect this is nothing new to us.

“I guess the predictable thing is, LSU, we know they’re one of the best teams in the country — not just in our conference but they’re one of the best teams in the country — and we expect to see them ready to go because they’re going to try to take that No. 1 spot from Florida. And our girls have to go right back to doing what we’ve been preaching: You’ve got to keep your head down and get better.”

Brusch, who was dealing with a shoulder injury earlier this season, will be back in the lineup on bars while working to get back on beam. Graba said her shoulder was injured on the floor and her floor routine will probably have to be tweaked so she doesn’t re-aggravate it.

Stevens was medically unavailable the last two meets but is back in the all-around and set to compete in all four events.