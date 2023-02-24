Aria Brusch said she makes the most of every opportunity, including when she’s on the sideline.

That sounds strange, but Brusch just smiles. How do you have an opportunity if you’re benched and not starting?

For the Auburn senior, it’s simple: You take competition and practice seriously and you take rest and recovery equally as seriously.

Coming off a more restful week last week, the No. 7 Auburn gymnastics team returns home to host No. 14 Georgia on Friday night in Neville Arena — with all the top talent expected to be back in the starting lineups for the Tigers from here through the end of the season.

Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said that, with only four regular-season meets left on the schedule, the coaches hope to soon set in stone the starting group that’s going to carry Auburn through the postseason, with room to tweak here and there.

Auburn on Sunday in a loss at Missouri rested Suni Lee on two events and rested Derrian Gobourne and Cassie Stevens on others. With the meet being on a Sunday instead of a Friday, the Tigers took a couple of days of rest during the practice week as well — but, as Brusch said, that doesn’t mean Auburn didn’t take last week seriously:

“When you have that break, you’re supposed to do nothing, take your time, figure out what you need to do to make yourself feel better,” she said. “That’s the whole point of a break, is to stop, to break.

“It’s no time to play around now. It’s break or go.”

In a way, Brusch is a testament to that, in a sport where millimeters matter and having your body ready for peak performance can mean the difference between advancing in the postseason or being eliminated. Brusch last season was injured midway throught he season and spent several meets in a row off floor and beam. But she returned to the starting lineups on those events late in the season and said she felt great at the time.

With starters back starting and an archrival coming to town, Auburn looks to get back to its winning ways and lay down another using score for its National Qualifying Score. Auburn’s current calculated low is a 197.150, which the Tigers will look to beat to raise that NQS average. With some starters out, Auburn only scored a 196.550 at Missouri.

“Of course, we didn’t have our greatest meet,” sophomore Sophia Groth said of the trip to Missouri. “You can’t experience the peaks without the valleys and I think Mizzou was a testament to that. So going into this week, we’re really just re-focusing. We have things that we know we need to work on, and a lot of changes that we’re going to make, so just continuing to have a strong mindset and go into this week with a lot of optimism.”

Meanwhile, Sunday marked an opportunity for specialists like Sara Hubbard and Adeline Sabados to get in the mix on different events and offer up availability late in the season.

“Right now the plan has always been, these last four meets, to be predictable,” Graba explained. “We’ve got to start getting the same people around us. I told them on the bus, we utilized one meet this year as a rest opportunity.

“This was a really good opportunity to get a predictable lineup at Georgia but it was also our opportunity for people to prove who they are on Sunday. For the most part, we saw what we needed to see, and we’re in a really good spot, so we’re supposed to be predictable from now on. We still might make changes. I know we’re still going to make changes. But we’re going to have information behind those changes.”