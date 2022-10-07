Starting with a bang: No. 6 Auburn equestrian tops No. 5 Georgia in opener

BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon.

“This was a great win today,” head coach Greg Williams said. “Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I’m so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I’m glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start.”

The Tigers (1-0, 1-0 SEC) picked up two Most Outstanding Performer honors on the day. Freshman Alexia Tordoff earned the first award of her career, winning MOP in Horsemanship. Junior Ellie Ferrigno was honored in Fences.

Auburn opened the meet with 6-4 lead after Fences and Horsemanship.

The Fences corps went 3-2 and was led by a trio of upperclassmen. Senior Ava Stearns put together an 85-83 victory over Ceci Bresch and fifth year Emma Kurtz downed Emma Reichow, 85-79. Ferrigno capped the scoring for the Tigers with an 88-86 win.

Horsemanship also went 3-2 on the day, starting with Tordoff’s 76-74 MOP victory. Senior Maddie Spak’s 75.5 topped her Bulldog opponent and junior Madison Parduhn outscored Kendall Gill, 73.5-67.

Following the break, Flat put together a 2-2-1 mark vs. Georgia in Jumping Seat action. Ferrigno tied UGA’s Jordan Toering, 87-87, before Kurtz edged Sophia Pilla, 75-72. Sophomore Mary-Grace Segars picked up a huge point for the Tigers as she closed out the event with an 88-87 win over Bresch.

Reining capped the afternoon with a 3-2 edge over the Bulldogs. Senior Boo Kammerer gave Auburn a point with a 70.5-69.5 win over Caitlin Lyons. Junior Isabella Tesmer followed with the team-winning point as her 72 topped Jax Bound’s 71.5. Junior Kate Buchanan capped the day with a 72-70 win over Hannah Jane Lucas.

The Tigers continue their road swing as the squad heads west to California. Auburn opens its two-match stint at UC Davis, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. CT. The team closes out the weekend at No. 9 Fresno State, Oct. 15, at 12 p.m. CT.